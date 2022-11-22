Due to a lack of available judges, the season-opening home meet for the Yankton High School Gymnastics team has been moved up one day, to Monday, Nov. 28. Start time is 5:30 p.m. at River City Gymnastics and Cheer in the Yankton Mall.
Due to the change in schedule, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson will not be able to attend. The meet will be a dual between Yankton and Mitchell.
