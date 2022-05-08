CRETE, Neb. —Seth Wiebelhaus earned men’s Outstanding Athlete honors as Mount Marty finished fourth in the men’s division of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Saturday in Crete, Nebraska.
Host Doane won the men’s title with 182 points, followed by Dordt (155) and Concordia (129). Mount Marty had 104 points for fourth, the program’s highest-ever finish in the GPAC Outdoor Championships.
Wiebelhaus, a senior from Fordyce, Nebraska, won the decathlon with a score of 6,525, hitting the NAIA provisional standard for the event. He also placed second in the 110 hurdles in 14.81, just missing the provisional standard. He had placed in the pole vault on Friday, giving him 22 points in the meet.
Mason Schleis was fourth in the decathlon (6,076), also hitting the provision standard.
MMU racked up points in the sprints, including on individual and two relay victories.
Marcus Jnofinn won the 100 in 10.57, just off the automatic qualifying standard, and anchored the Lancers to a national-qualifying mark in winning the 400 relay (41.17). Deontae Howard, Donovan Breckenridge and Taven McKee (Gayville) ran the opening legs of that winning relay.
McKee also ran on the winning 1600 relay, joining Nathan Simons, Jesse Van Hemert and Paul Paul in an automatic qualifying time of 3:13.85.
Simons (21.53), Paul (21.54) and McKee (22.04) finished third, fourth and seventh in the 200. Paul was second in the 400 (47.64), hitting automatic qualifying standard, with Simons fifth (48.79). Van Hemert was second in the 400 hurdles, hitting the automatic standard with a time of 51.98.
Also for the Lancer men, Luke Rettedal was fifth in the shot put (49-10).
Concordia won the women’s title with 216 points, followed by Hastings (172) and Dordt (117). Hastings’ Lauren Tamayo earned Outstanding Athlete honors on the women’s side, winning both the heptathlon and high jump on the way to 32.5 points in the meet.
The Mount Marty women scored 40 points to place seventh.
Senior Elianna Clark (Gayville-Volin) had a hand in many of the points scored by the Lancers on Saturday.
Clark was second in the 200 (25.70) and fourth in the 100 (12.36). She also ran on the Lancers’ runner-up 400 relay (48.56) and fifth place 1600 relay (4:03.77).
Calli Davis (Elk Point) finished fifth in the 400 (59.13) and ran on both of the Lancers’ placewinning relays. Ashinee George was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.16) and ran on the 1600 relay.
Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl ran on both Lancer relays. Ariel Waller opened the Lancers’ 400 relay.
MMU returns to action on Friday with the Concordia Twilight meet.
