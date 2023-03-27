NORTH SIOUX CITY — South Dakota pitcher Clara Edwards offered six more strong innings and the Coyotes pounded out 11 hits in a 9-1, six-inning win against North Dakota Saturday in game two of a scheduled three-game series. The third game was cancelled due to cold temperatures.
Sunday was the culmination of a tumultuous first weekend of Summit League play. Field renovations and weather forced the series to move from Vermillion to Omaha, Nebraska, where South Dakota (13-15, 2-0 Summit) won game one Saturday night. Overnight snow in Omaha forced yet another change and Dakota Valley High School, which rests 30 minutes south of Vermillion, stepped up to prepare its field for play.
North Dakota (3-29, 0-2) protested the change of venue and that led to a 54-minute delay Sunday after just one pitch had been thrown. Play finally resumed and the Coyotes pounced.
Alivia Conte, Gabby Moser and Tatum Villotta all doubled during a three-run second inning for South Dakota. North Dakota’s only run of the series came off of two errors in the fifth that closed the gap to 3-1, but the Coyotes finished the job in the fifth and sixth innings.
Moser was 2-for-2 with a walk and a second double that plated the winning run in the sixth. She totaled four RBIs. Conte was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Delaney White was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Edwards handled the Fighting Hawks’ lineup for the second day in a row. She struck out eight, which equaled her career high, and allowed five hits – all singles. When North Dakota did square one up, it was lined right to a Coyote fielder.
Aleesia Sainz reached base in six of seven at bats during the two-game series and scored four runs. Jordyn Pender had three hits and drew two walks. All nine Coyote starters had at least one hit during the series.
South Dakota is scheduled to host Kansas City in a three-game series next weekend in Vermillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.