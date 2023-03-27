NORTH SIOUX CITY — South Dakota pitcher Clara Edwards offered six more strong innings and the Coyotes pounded out 11 hits in a 9-1, six-inning win against North Dakota Saturday in game two of a scheduled three-game series. The third game was cancelled due to cold temperatures.

Sunday was the culmination of a tumultuous first weekend of Summit League play. Field renovations and weather forced the series to move from Vermillion to Omaha, Nebraska, where South Dakota (13-15, 2-0 Summit) won game one Saturday night. Overnight snow in Omaha forced yet another change and Dakota Valley High School, which rests 30 minutes south of Vermillion, stepped up to prepare its field for play.

