Mount Marty’s Stephanie Faulhaber finished an up-and-down day on a high note, moving up one spot on the final event to finish 13th in the pentathlon at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Wednesday at Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
The victory in the pentathlon went to Indiana Tech senior Leondra Correia, who beat out defending champion Erin Oleksak of Marian (Indiana) for the title. Correia finished at 3,743 points, followed by Oleksak (3,612) and Hastings junior Lauren Tamayo (3,607).
For Faulhaber, the lone Lancer woman to qualify for nationals, the day started on a positive note, a season-best time of 9.08 seconds.
“I had a taste of being an All-American for a few minutes,” Faulhaber joked. The top eight in each event earn All-American honors.
Then the roller coaster ride began.
Next came the high jump, where her final mark of 4-6 1/2 (1.38 meters) was inches short of her season best.
“That was 100 points right there,” Faulhaber said. In the pentathlon — as well as today’s (Thursday) men’s heptathlon — points are awarded in each event based on the mark achieved.
Faulhaber bounced back with a toss of 29-10 1/4 (9.1 meters) in the shot put, a season best. She followed with a mark of 16-4 1/2 (4.99 meters) in the long jump, well short of her regular 17-foot marks.
She entered the final event, the 800-meter run, sitting in 14th. Faulhaber was seeded 14th in the meet based on her top mark of the season.
The Lancer senior finished the 800 in 2:37.71, fast enough to move up one spot in the final rankings with 3,011 points.
“That was my goal going into the 800,” she said. “I was happy for that.”
Though she wasn’t able to bring home any hardware, Faulhaber had the honor of being the first Lancer to compete in the NAIA Championships on MMU’s track.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “I got to go to sleep in my bed, even sleep in a little.”
Faulhaber’s presence in the meet was impressive because this is the first year of multi-event competition for the senior.
“It was a very good meet experience for her. It’s an event she’d never done before this year,” said MMU head coach Randy Fischer. “She made progress as the season went on. It’s not easy just to get in (to nationals).”
Wednesday Recap
Besides the pentathlon, only one other final was decided on Wednesday.
Concordia sophomore Josie Puelz beat out Hastings senior Abigail Collingham to earn the pole vault title Wednesday evening. The event was held after the running events concluded, as the runway for the pole vault doubles as one of the outside running lanes.
After third place finisher Kelsey Bassett of Carroll (Montana) bowed out after clearing 12-6 3/4 (3.83 meters), Puelz and Collingham went three straight heights with both vaulters clearing the bar (12-10 3/4, 13-0 3/4 and 13-2 1/2). At 13-4 1/2 (4.08 meters), both vaulters missed on their first two attempts. Collingham missed her third attempt — making Puelz the champion based on previous misses — but the Concordia sophomore cleared the bar on her third attempt for good measure.
Collingham beat Puelz at the GPAC meet on Feb. 19 on a day where Puelz only cleared 12-4 (3.76 meters). That finish made the sophomore refocus herself heading into Wednesday’s competition.
“I had to really get my thoughts together between conference and nationals this year,” she said. “I didn’t do so well at conference, so I had to really buckle down and think, ‘how am I going to prepare myself mentally to be in the competition?’
“I want to win, I want to do well, I want to jump high. But I need to focus on the things that need to happen in order to jump high.”
Puelz finished third at nationals last season as a freshman, an experience she said helped her get focused throughout the season.
“It definitely helped set my goals and focus my goals for this year. It gave me something to aim for,” she said. “Last year I was new to nationals and didn’t know what to expect with the atmosphere”
Victoria Faber of Aquinas, the defending champion in the pole vault, finished fifth.
Pentathlon champion Leondra Correia broke away from that event long enough to post the top prelim time in the 60-meter hurdles (8.65). Fellow pentathlon placewinners Oleksak (5th, 8.82) and Tamayo (4th, 8.78) also earned their way to the finals in that event.
William Carey’s Aniekeme Etim, the defending champion and top seed in the 60- and 200-meter dashes, earned a spot in the finals in both events. She boasts the top seed in the 60 (7.35) and the second seed in the 200, one-tenth behind Wayland Baptist’s Raheema Westfall (24.45).
Concordia’s Rachel Battershell, the defending champion and pre-meet top seed in the 400-meter dash, qualified for finals as the third seed, with William Carey’s Joy Abu claiming the top spot (56.59).
Competition continues at 9 a.m. today, with men’s events scheduled for today. The finals for the women’s events are set for Friday.
