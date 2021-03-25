SIOUX FALLS — Eleven Coyotes, six women and five men, have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League Indoor Track and Field teams announced Thursday by the league office.
Representing the Coyote women were junior Haley Arens, senior Jonna Bart, senior Holly Gerberding, sophomore Carly Haring, sophomore Gen Hirata and junior Landon Kemp. Representing the Coyote men were senior Ethan Bray, sophomore Marshall Faurot, sophomore Dylan Kautz, sophomore Hugo Morvan and junior Jessie Sullivan.
The five sophomores earn the honor in their first season of eligibility, while this is the second-straight indoor honor for Bart, Gerberding, Kemp and Sullivan.
Haley Arens, a native of Crofton, Nebraska, earned all-Summit League honors in the 800 meters with a third-place finish. She clocked a personal best of 2:13.0 in the semifinals of the Summit League Championships. She also took seventh in the mile (4:59.91) at the league meet. Arens owns a 3.95 grade-point average as a biology major.
Jonna Bart, hailing from Aurora, Nebraska, scored 10 points at the Summit League Championships. She placed fifth in the 3,000 meters (9:53.97), sixth in the mile (4:58.75) and sixth in the 5,000 meters (17:36.91). She earned academic all-Summit honors across all three seasons (cross country, indoor track, outdoor track) during the 2019-20 school year. Bart graduated with a 3.95 grade-point average as an accounting and mathematics double-major. She’s pursuing a master’s degree and posted a perfect 4.00 GPA in the fall.
Ethan Bray, hailing from Fishers, Indiana, garnered All-America first team honors with a fifth-place finish in the pole vault at the NCAA Championships. He was the Summit League pole vault champion with a vault of 18-5 ½ (5.63m). His personal best vault of 18-6 ½ (5.65m) came at the SDSU Last Chance meet headed into the postseason. That mark ranks second in South Dakota program history. He’s a two-time All-American, two-time Summit Champion and four-time all-Summit League honoree in the pole vault. Bray graduated with a criminal justice degree and a 3.35 undergraduate grade-point average. He currently owns a 3.67 graduate GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology and sport management.
Marshall Faurot, hailing from Scott City, Kansas, scored nine points for the Coyotes at the Summit League Championships. He placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 16-10 (5.13m) and fifth in the high jump with a clearance of 6-6 ¼ (1.99m) at the league meet. His personal best vault of 17-1 came at the Dakota Realty Meet to rank 34th in the nation. Faurot owns a 3.93 grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.
Holly Gerberding, a native of Sturgis, South Dakota, totaled 18.5 points at the Summit League Championships. She successfully defended her Summit League title in the pentathlon with 3,744 points. The mark ranked her 42nd in the nation in the event. She also ran on the Coyotes’ victorious 4x400-meter relay, took fifth in the long jump and placed seventh in the 60-meter hurdles. Gerberding boasts a 3.94 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Carly Haring, a native of Mitchell, South Dakota, jumped the league’s top mark in the high jump this season with her height of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m). The height tied for 16th in the nation, with Haring just missing the national meet by the tiebreaker. She also moved to second in South Dakota program history with the mark. Haring owns a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Gen Hirata, hailing from Fredericksburg, Virginia, garnered All-America second team honors in the pole vault with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championships. She was the Summit League pole vault champion with a personal best vault of 14-3 ¼ (4.35m) at the championship meet. Hirata owns a 3.92 grade-point average as a media and journalism major.
Dylan Kautz, a native of Norfolk, Nebraska, was the Summit League runner-up in the 60 meters (6.86 seconds). He also finished fourth in the 200 meters (21.73) to total 13 points for USD at the Summit League Championships. Kautz owns a 3.89 grade-point average as a business major.
Landon Kemp, hailing from Greenville, Michigan, was the Summit League runner-up in the pole vault to Hirata. She vaulted a season-best 13-8 ¼ (4.17m) at the meet to earn all-Summit in the vault for the third-straight year. The height also ranked her 29th in the country. Kemp boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a sport marketing and media major.
Hugo Morvan, hailing from Vannes, France, placed second in the 60-meter hurdles at the Summit League Championships. This marked his second-straight year of earning all-league honors in the event. He clocked 7.93 seconds in the semifinals of the league meet to rank 42nd in the nation. He also ran on the Coyotes’ 4x400-meter relay to score nine points at the league meet. Morvan owns a 3.93 grade-point average as a physics major.
Jessie Sullivan, a native of Albion, Nebraska, ranked 39th nationally in the weight throw with his career-best mark of 67-4 (20.52) at the SDSU Last Chance meet. He also ranked 73rd in the country for the shot put with his best mark of 56-8 ¾ from the Dakota Quad Classic. He owned the fourth-best weight throw and seventh-best shot put marks in arguably the most competitive throws conference in the nation. Sullivan holds a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a chemistry major.
NSIC Outdoor Honors
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its outdoor track and field preseason polls and “Athletes to Watch” on Thursday.
Minnesota State-Mankato was the preseason favorite on the men’s side, edging out Augustana 119-113. MSU also beat out Augustana for the top spot in the women’s preseason poll.
Among the men’s honorees are two area athletes competing for Wayne State, Noah Lilly and Cade Kalkowski.
Lilly, a junior from Creighton, Nebraska, placed eighth in the decathlon as a freshman, and was third in the NSIC indoor meet in the heptathlon this past season.
“Noah has really started to emerge this year as a very competitive collegiate athlete. He has worked hard to become a good all-around athlete as is necessary in the decathlon/multis,” said Wayne state head coach Marlon Brink. “That has carried over into his ability to become a better hurdler and is capable of placing in the 110 meter hurdles in the NSIC.”
Kalkowski, a senior from Niobrara, Nebraska, is the two-time reigning NSIC champion in the hammer throw, winning titles in 2018 and 2019. He is a two-time national qualifier in the event, boasting a career best of 200 feet.
“Cade has been a top level performer for us for several years now and has proven he can compete at the NSIC and NCAA level,” Brink said. “He should be a force to contend with in the hammer throw and will make an impact on both levels again this year.”
