MITCHELL — Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans and Miller’s Pierce Baumberger claimed top honors in the Mitchell Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday in Mitchell.
Evans finished the 4,000-meter girls’ race in 16:41.9, beating out Northwestern’s Ella Boekelheide (17:14.3). Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (17:23.4) was third.
The top area runner was Lexi Schoenfelder of Andes Central-Dakota Christian, who placed 15th in 19:06.4.
In the boys’ race, Baumberger finished the 4,000-meter course in 14:27.7, beating out Chamberlain’s Dominic Santiago (14:52.0). Miller’s Alex Schumacher (15:04.4) was third.
The top area finisher was Platte-Geddes’ Collin Engebretson, who placed 13th in 16:28.1.
