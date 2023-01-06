It was a tale of two halves for the Yankton Bucks Friday against the Mitchell Kernels.
The Bucks saw a 31-16 halftime lead evaporate as the Kernels fought back to earn a 51-44 victory at Yankton High School Friday.
“In the first half, we had the tempo of the game and momentum in our favor,” Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said. “We were able to get some steals, some deflections in our hands on the basketball, get out in transition and make some plays.”
Mitchell slowed the tempo of the game down in the second half and used their inside game to outscore Yankton 35-13.
“You’ve got to get Mitchell credit for hanging in there and making the plays down the stretch when they needed to,” Haynes said.
“We knew that (Mitchell’s inside game was) a concern coming to the game,” Haynes said. “They’re a talented team. They’ve got big, strong kids with good post moves that can score.”
Mitchell improved to 4-1, while Yankton, with its first loss of the season, fell to 2-1.
Kernels guard Dylan Soulek scored 14 points to lead Mitchell while forward Steele Morgan added 13. Mitchell was able to pass from the post outside to Soulek for open threes in the second half. Soulek made three 3-pointers in a 9-3 Kernels run during the third quarter to cut Yankton’s advantage to 37-32.
“(The Kernels) were able to hit a couple of shots midway through the third quarter and chip away at our lead. (They) got it to a two-possession game you could really see the momentum turn there.”
Mitchell seized the lead at 42-41 with 4:37 remaining, but Yankton answered with a Drew Ryken 3-pointer with 4:21 remaining to take a 44-42 lead.
“We had some good looks in the fourth quarter and knocked a couple of them down,” Haynes said.
The Kernels would score the last nine points of the contest, however, as Yankton mustered only 13 points in the second half.
“When you’re not shooting the ball great, you’ve got to make sure you’re getting defensive stops, getting rebounds and going to the basket, which we did,” Haynes said. “We went to the basketball. We missed a few in there. We had a few bad turnovers there late in the game, (which are) things that you can’t do.
“We didn’t get enough rebounds. That’s part of the tempo. If we get defensive stops and finish possessions with rebounds, we can get it going out in transition. We weren’t able to get enough stops and enough defensive rebounds in order to do that.”
Drew Ryken led the Bucks with 15 points, while Mac Ryken added 12.
With it being the Bucks’ third game of the season, Haynes acknowledged that the team has a lot of basketball in front of them despite having numerous things they have to work on.
“We always tell our guys control you can control,” he said. “With the weather, it’s been a unique start to the season. We’ll be going to Watertown in the middle of January next Friday and only have three games (played). That tells you how fast and furious things are going to start coming at you here in the middle of January all the way through the end of February. Our guys are going to have to come out and have a nice week of practice next week and clean up some things.”
Tip off time for next Friday’s contest between the Bucks and Arrows is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Watertown Civic Arena.
The Bucks won the junior varsity game 45-44 behind Landon Potts’ 14 points, while Carson Ness added 10.
In the sophomore game, Yankton won 49-46 with 16 points from Ness. Matthew Sheldon added 12.
Mitchell won the 9A game 46-38. Owen Eidsness registered 22 points in that contest.
Yankton won the 9B game 41-38. Easton Feser led the way for the Bucks with 17 points in that contest. Gavin Johnson added 13.
