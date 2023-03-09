VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the addition of Sorcha Caves to the roster for the 2023-24 school year.
Caves will be a 2023 graduate of Mearns Castle High School in Glasgow, Scotland and is currently the top-ranked female tennis player in the 18-under category in Scotland.
“I am very happy to announce that Sorcha has signed and will be joining our program this fall,” said Barnett. “I could tell immediately when we spoke that she was a player that I wanted to work with and further develop her game. She is a very hard worker, and it is showing in her recent results.
“Becoming the Scottish #1 is a great accomplishment for her as is representing her country in international competitions.”
Caves played for the Scottish National Team at the U18’s Four Nations and has represented her country in international competitions at every age group level from U10 to U18.
She has won several tournaments both in her age group as well as in the women’s open level in Scotland.
She was the captain of the Scottish school tennis champions from 2022.
“Her game style will fit in very well here,” added Barnett. “Sorcha has a big serve and is able to attack with both sides from the baseline. Very athletic player and moves well which helps her transition forward.
“She is a very strong student as well and will have no problem adjusting to college in the United States. I’m expecting Sorcha to make an impact immediately for the program when she arrives in August.”
The daughter of Catriona and Patrick Caves carries a 4.0 GPA in high school and plans to study business at South Dakota.
She will enroll in the fall of 2023 and have four years of eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.