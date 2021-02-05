HURLEY — Sydney Voss tallied 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals as Viborg-Hurley kept things rolling with a 72-22 thrashing of Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action Friday night in Hurley.
NeVaeh Ronke added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the win, while Coral Mason had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Also for Viborg-Hurley (12-2), Shelby Lyons scored six points, Brooklyn Andersen grabbed six rebounds, and Delana Mach had five points and five rebounds.
For Freeman Academy-Marion (2-14), Jada Koerner had 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Viborg-Hurley will host Canistota next Monday in Hurley.
FREEMAN ACAD.-MAR. (2-14) 4 2 6 10 — 22
VIBORG-HURLEY (12-2) 27 11 15 19 — 72
Lewis & Clark Conf.
Bloomfield 59, Wausa 47
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield to a 59-47 victory over Wausa Friday night in Wausa. The game was a fifth place game in the lower bracket of the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament.
Eisenhauer tallied 23 points and seven steals for Bloomfield (10-11). Madison Abbenhaus added 16 points and Kate Bruns 10.
No stats reported for Wausa (6-15).
Bloomfield’s next game is Tuesday at home against Santee. Wausa takes on Hartington-Newcastle Tuesday.
WAUSA (6-15) 6 12 12 17 —47
BLOOMFIELD (10-11) 14 13 15 17 —59
Other Games
Parkston 64, Gregory 33
GREGORY — Emma Yost records a double-double in Parkston’s 64-33 victory over Gregory Friday night in Gregory.
Yost tallied 12 points and 12 rebounds for Parkston (10-5). Brielle Bruening added 13 points and Allison Ziebart 11.
Jessy Jo WanDerWerff led Gregory (3-12) with 12 points. Brooklynn Kenzy contributed nine points.
Parkston faces Tea Area in Madison today (Saturday). Gregory plays in the Highmore Classic today (Saturday).
PARKSTON (10-5) 21 6 20 17 —64
GREGORY (3-12) 7 10 9 7 —33
AC-DC 49, Colome 39
COLOME — Mackenzie Muckey and Allison Muckey combined for 37 points and 14 rebounds to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian past Colome 49-39 on Friday in Colome.
Mackenzie finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Allison posted 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Colome got 11 points and three steals from Makayla Shippy, and 10 points and eight rebounds from Liz Yeaman.
AC-DC visits Marty next Tuesday.
ANDES CEN.-DC (12-4) 13 19 13 4 — 49
COLOME (5-10) 6 16 10 7 — 39
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 22
GAYVILLE — Three players scored in double figures for Bridgewater-Emery in their 57-22 victory over Gayville-Volin Friday night in Gayville.
Julia Weber led Bridgewater-Emery (9-6) with 19 points. Chloe Schmitt added 12 points and Kerrigan Schultz 10.
Kayla VanOsdel led Gayville-Volin (3-12) with nine points.
Bridgewater-Emery is back in action Feb. 8 against Menno in Menno. Gayville-Volin is at Canistota today (Saturday).
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (9-6) 19 17 15 6 —57
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (3-12) 3 7 5 7 —22
TDA 65, Marty 47
TRIPP — Thanks in large part to Megan Reiner’s line of 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Tripp-Delmont-Armour beat Marty 65-47 in girls’ basketball action Friday in Tripp.
Bailey Spaans added 12 points and four assists for TDA, while Ashlee Gerber had nine points, and Faith Werkmeister tallied seven points and 10 rebounds.
For Marty, Kianna Haas scored 24 points and Aalayah Gameaux had five points.
Both teams are in action today (Saturday), with TDA at Wessington Springs and Marty at home against Centerville.
MARTY 15 7 11 14 — 45
TRIPP-DEL.-ARM. 21 11 20 15 — 65
St. Thomas More 67, Winner 63
WINNER — Top-ranked St. Thomas More held on to beat second-ranked Winner 67-63 in a Class A girls’ basketball showdown Friday night in Winner.
Haleigh Timmer recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for St. Thomas More (15-0), which led 56-39 after three quarters. Reese Ross and Mairin Duffy both added 11 points in the win.
For Winner (13-2), Bella Swedlund posted 25 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Kalla Bertram scored 16 points.
ST. THOMAS MORE (15-0) 14 18 24 11 — 67
WINNER (13-2) 16 12 11 24 — 63
Howard 62, Canistota 39
HOWARD — Kate Connor recorded a double-double and Trinity Palmquist came close to a triple-double as Howard cruised past Canistota 62-39 on Friday night in Howard.
Connor tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Palmquist posted 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Canyon Kidd added 11 points, and Abby Connor chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds.
In the loss for Canistota, Mckenzy Krinke had 13 points and Kayla Papendick pulled down seven rebounds.
CANISTOTA (4-11) 6 10 13 10 — 39
HOWARD (9-6) 18 12 16 16 — 62
Huron 42, Spearfish 37
HURON —Isabella Shreeve and Heavan Gainey led Huron to a 42-37 victory over Spearfish Friday night in Huron.
Shreeve tallied 15 points and Gainey 13 points for the Tigers (6-8). Brooke Schiltz snatched 10 rebounds.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish (5-9) with eight points and 10 boards.
Huron hosts Sturgis Brown today (Saturday). Spearfish makes the trip to Mitchell today (Saturday).
SPEARFISH (5-9) 7 16 9 5 —37
HURON (6-8) 8 14 8 12 —42
