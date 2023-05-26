SIOUX FALLS — Courtney Sees admitted she felt nervous defending her girls’ Class B state long jump crown.
“I felt like there was more pressure coming into it (this year),” Sees said.
The Avon junior won the event for the second straight year at the South Dakota State High School Track & Field Meet at 17-0.5 Friday at Howard Wood Field.
“That’s what the goal was the whole season and it feels good to get it accomplished,” Sees said.
Sees won the competition over Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall, who finished second at 16-4.5. Centerville’s Rylie Tieman was fourth at 16-1.5.
“Everyone keeps getting better and better (each) years and there’s a lot of great competition this year,” Sees said.
Menno’s Ashton Massey qualified first for the 300 hurdles at 46.8. She also qualified first for the 100 hurdles on Thursday at 15.48 and will be running in the finals of both events Saturday.
“I’m excited for it,” Massey said. “It’s pretty comparable what I usually do at a meet anyways, so I’ll be ready for it. It’ll help me mentally having them both.”
Massey will also compete in the triple jump Saturday. She was not happy with her start in the 100 hurdles on Thursday but said it was “the best I’ve ever hurdled.” Massey focused on her start in the 300 hurdles today and was satisfied with her performance.
“My focus today was getting on the blocks hard, staying low for three steps and attacking every time,” she said.
Even through the ebbs and flows of competition, Massey is having fun at the state meet.
“It’s been such a great atmosphere,” she said. “It’s a fast track and the crowd was great.”
Irene-Wakonda’s Miles Pollman finished fifth in the boys’ shot put competition at 46-0.75. As a senior, Pollman admitted that he felt a bit more pressure going into the event than when he competed at state as a junior.
“Last year, I was ranked (in the top 20),” he said. “This year, I was in the top six. The pressure is on you to stay in the top eight and get that podium finish, so it was stressful.”
Pollman was happy to get in the top eight but expressed disappointment he was not able to reach his season-best throw of 47-10. He admitted the mental game that track and field events present can be difficult to get past at times.
“I’m lucky that I throw because if you run, you get one shot,” he said. “At least when you throw you get three chances and you can better yourself each time.”
Pollman, a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, track and field), praised the support system he had at Irene-Wakonda throughout his athletic career.
While seniors like Pollman have expectations for their last track meet, freshmen like Gayville-Volin’s Hunter Wuebben, who finished ninth in the boys’ long jump (19-1), got their first taste of a state track and field tournament.
“I didn’t do track last year,” he said. “(With it being my) first year doing it and being able to get all the way to state surprised me.”
Other Class B Boys Finishers Include:
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder finishing second in the 3200 run (10:02.58).
— Viborg-Hurley’s Luke Campbell qualifying second in the 300 hurdles prelims (41.83).
— Irene-Wakonda’s Dashel Spurrell qualifying fourth in the 300 hurdles prelims (42.12).
— Viborg-Hurley’s Jacob Campbell finishing seventh in the shot put (45-11).
— Menno’s Hayden McNinch finishing eighth in the shot put (45-8.5).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Finley McConniel finishing eighth in the 3200 run (10:25.97).
— Viborg-Hurley’s team of Wyatt Huber, Chance Schoellerman, Luke Campbell and Devin Sayler qualifying fifth in the 800 relay prelims (1:33.86).
— Menno’s team of Brayden Sattler, Cody Fischer, Bryce Sattler and Kadeyn Ulmer qualifying fifth in the 1600 relay prelims (3:35.93).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Keaton Preheim qualifying seventh in the 200 dash (23.88).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s team of Liam Ortman, Maddox Kihne, Karter Weber and Keaton Preheim qualifying seventh in the 800 relay prelims (1:35.26).
Other Class B Girls Finishers Include:
— Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall finishing second in the long jump (16-4.5) while having the fourth fastest time in the 400 dash prelims (1:00.3).
— Scotland’s Trinity Bietz finishing second in the discus throw (121-7).
— Gayville-Volin’s Jolie Westrum finishing sixth in the 3200 run (12:25.66).
— Freeman’s Rylee Peters qualifying second in the 300 hurdles prelims (47.58).
— Centerville’s team of Rylie Tieman, Lillie Shearer, Harper Wattier and Lillie Eide qualifying fourth in the 800 relay prelims (1:50.33).
— Alcester-Hudson’s team of Ayonna Schissel, Emily Winquist, Emma Solberg and Carly Patrick qualifying sixth in the 800 relay prelims (1:51.07).
— Freeman’s team of Rylee Peters, Kate Miller, Vaida Ammann and Zenovia Butler qualifying sixth in the 1600 relay prelims (4:14.81).
— Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner finishing seventh in the 800 run (2:23.23).
— Menno’s Alana Fergen finishing eighth in the discus throw (110).
— Andes Central-Dakota Christian’s Josie Brouwer qualifying eighth in the 300 hurdles prelims (49.62).
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.