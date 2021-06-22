VERMILLION – The South Dakota volleyball and men’s cross country teams earned the Dr. Tina Keller and Dr. Jack Powell Leader of the Pack Awards, respectively, for highest grade point average announced Monday in a digital version of The Charlies, the athletics annual award ceremony. The men’s cross country team had a 3.21 combined GPA while volleyball had a 3.66 team GPA in the 2020-21 season.
The awards were named in honor of the two longest-tenured Faculty Athletic Representatives in USD history. Dr. Keller served 11 years as FAR during a 27-year career at the University. Dr. Powell served 10 years during a 45-year career at USD.
In addition to its work in the classroom, volleyball earned its second Summit League Tournament championship with its thrilling five set comeback versus Denver. With the win, the Yotes booked their second trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Coyotes finished the season 15-7 which included a win over then No. 14 ranked Creighton in Omaha. The win was USD’s first win in the Division I era over a ranked opponent.
Five student-athletes from the team turned in perfect 4.0 GPAs in the spring while eight others finished with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke were named Academic All-Summit League this past season. This was volleyball’s second time as the recipient of the Dr. Tina Keller Leader of the Pack Award.
The men’s cross country team did not compete in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but excelled in the classroom. Three student-athletes from the team turned in perfect 4.0 GPAs in the spring while seven other’s finished with 3.0 GPAs or higher. The men’s cross country team has been the recipient of three of the four Dr. Jack Powell Leader of the Pack Awards.
