PARKSTON — Parkston scored five runs in the fifth to claim a 9-5 victory over Menno-Scotland in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Kaleb Weber, Ty Neugebauer, Caleb Titze, Trey Sparks, Adam Doering and Kody Klumb each had a hit for Parkston.
Ajay Herrboldt had two hits for Menno-Scotland. Austin Pillsbury added a double and three RBI for the Trappers.
Max Scott pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out 13, for the win. Jay Storm got the final seven outs, striking out five. Jacob Schott pitched two innings, striking out five, in taking the loss.
Parkston travels to Alexandria on Monday. Menno-Scotland travels to Gregory County on Sunday.
Platte-Geddes 3, MVPCS 2
CORSICA — Platte-Geddes built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Grayson Hanson doubled and singled for Platte-Geddes. Caden Foxley, Jaxon Christensen, Joey Foxley, Oakley Kott and Jackson Neuman each had a hit for the Whitecaps.
Dawson Hoffman pitched five innings, striking out 11, for the win. Caden Oberbroekling struck out three in an inning of shutout relief.
Platte-Geddes travels to Stanley County on Tuesday.
