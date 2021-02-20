MINNEAPOLIS — Mount Marty completed a four-game sweep of Presentation with a pair of victories over the Saints in baseball action on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In the opener, MMU took control with a five-run second inning on the way to a 13-0 victory.
Mason Townsend went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI for Mount Marty. Charlie Illg doubled and singled. Jet Weber also had two hits. Cole Anderson posted a double and two RBI. Billy Hancock, Colin Muth and David Richardson each had a hit in the victory.
Kyle Angielski doubled for Presentation. John Froese and Tyler Austin each had a hit for the Saints.
Dylan Nicholson pitched five shutout innings, striking out five, for the win. Blake Svoboda and Myles Brown each an inning of shutout relief, with Brown striking out two. Trevor Ball took the loss.
In the second game, a seven-run second inning propelled the Lancers to an 11-3 victory.
Tommy Alitz and Zane Salley each doubled and singled, with Alitz driving in three and Salley driving in two, for MMU. Alex Lagrutta homered, driving in three. Townsend and Caid Koletzky each had a hit in the victory.
Gavin Lim doubled and singled, and Tomas Frutos had two hits for Presentation. Zachary Edwards doubled and Evyn Both singled for the Saints.
Gavin Schultz struck out four batters over four innings for the win. Jake Tate took the loss.
Mount Marty, 4-0, is scheduled to travel to Atchison, Kansas, Feb. 27-28 for a four-game series against Benedictine College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.