SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth year senior Emma Harkleroad has earned her second career TicketSmarter Summit League Defensive Player of Week honors announced by the league office Tuesday.
The Geneva, Illinois, native posted two shutouts over Creighton and Northern Iowa this past weekend. Harkleroad now has three shutouts on the season. The Coyote defense has only allowed two goals on the season and has recorded four shutouts on the season.
Against Creighton, Harkleroad faced 29 shots and recorded 10 saves while facing 11 shots against Northern Iowa and recording four saves. Harkleroad has a not allowed a goal this season and has 20 saves on the season thus far.
South Dakota will begin a five-game home stand this Thursday when they host Drake at 6 p.m. and then host UNI for senior day on Sunday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.