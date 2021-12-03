BROOKINGS — The Coyote men swept the short sprints as USD picked up 10 event titles on Friday at the SDSU Holiday Open inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Plenty of personal bests and collegiate debuts made a mark on the Coyote Top 10 in the season opener.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay made a statement at the end of the night, gunning for the school record in the squad’s first crack at it. USD captured the race in 3:44.07, just shy of the record but posting the second-fastest time in program history. The reigning Summit Champions added two new faces this season with Jamaican freshmen Anna Robinson and Moe Bridgen taking the stick for two of the four legs. Returning members Madison Jochum and Sara Reifenrath joined them on the relay.
Launching a big-time three-foot personal best in the throwing ring to kick off the season, third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp sent the weight throw a distance of 63-11 ¾ (19.50m) for first place. The mark moves her to third in USD program history.
Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz edged out the competition in the 60 meters with a personal best of 6.81 seconds. The time moves him to fifth in USD history. He doubled back later in the evening to place fifth in the 200 meters.
Second-year freshman Demar Francis won that 200-meter race in 21.63 seconds. His indoor best for the event is 21.47 seconds.
The reigning Summit outdoor champion in the 110-hurdles, third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan clocked 8.07 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles and complete USD’s sweep of the men’s short sprints.
A pair of Coyote freshmen swept the women’s vertical jumps.
Freshman Daniella Anglin, hailing from Jamaica, took the high jump title with a clearance of 5-9 (1.75m) in her collegiate debut. Anglin moves to fourth in USD program history with the height. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring placed third in the field with a height of 5-7 (1.70m).
Freshman Marleen Mülla out of Estonia captured the pole vault by more than a foot. She vaulted 13-11 ½ (4.25m) and ranks fifth in USD history. Fifth-year junior Landon Kemp and second-year freshman Cassidy Mooneyhan tied for second with a height of 12-8 ¾ (3.88m). The Coyotes placed six in the top-seven of the women’s pole vault field.
On the men’s side, alumni Zack Anderson and Ethan Bray swept the vertical jumps. The duo both qualified for last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials and continue to train post-collegiately in Vermillion.
Second-year freshman Eerik Haamer was the top collegian in the men’s pole vault, clearing 16-10 ¾ (5.15m). Classmate Tre Young was the third collegian with a make of 15-11 (4.85m).
Rounding out the 10 event wins on Friday was second-year freshman Jacob Jenkins in the long jump. He was just an inch off his personal best, leaping 22-6 ½ (6.87m) for first place. Freshman Jayden Green out of Illinois finished runner-up with a leap of 22-1 ¾ (6.75m). Jenkins also took second place in the triple jump on Friday, leaping 47-1 (14.35m).
The Coyotes added a collection of second- and third-place finishes as well.
Prior to the 4x400 relay victory, Reifenrath and Robinson posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the open 400 meters and 200 meters, respectively, to Minnesota runners. Reifenrath clocked 54.95 seconds for second place, eight-tenths of a second off the winner. Robinson was four-tenths of a second off the winner in the 200 meters with a clocking of 24.45 seconds. The time ties her for fourth in USD program history.
Second-year freshman Erin Kinney finished runner-up in the 60 meters with a personal best time of 7.57 seconds. The time ranks fourth in USD history.
Also in the women’s 60-meter dash, South Dakota State’s Jaiden Boomsma (Yankton) was third in 7.61.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark was second in the women’s shot put with a personal best throw of 47-6 ¼ (14.48m). The mark moved her up two spots to eighth in USD program history.
The men’s 4x400-meter relay finished in second place with a clocking of 3:16.97. The quartet of Morvan, second-year freshman Ardell Inlay, freshman Ken-Mark Minkovski and Francis were less than a second off cracking the Coyote Top 10 in the event. The last relay to make the list was in the 2018-19 season.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan finished runner-up in the weight throw and placed third in the shot put. He sent the weight 66-8 (20.32m) and the shot put 54-0 ½ (16.60m). Sullivan was named the 2021 Summit League Scholar Athlete of the Year over the summer.
Second-year freshman Dylan Blake opened up the season with a runner-up finish in the 800 meters. He clocked 1:57.61.
Freshman Renee Brummels from nearby Nebraska placed second in the triple jump and tied for third in the long jump competition. She leaped 38-1 ½ (11.62m) in the triple jump and 18-3 ¼ (5.57m) in the long jump.
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding placed third in the pentathlon field with a tally of 3,570 points.
Action resumes on Saturday with Noah Weeter in the men’s heptathlon competition and the men’s and women’s discus throws all starting at 11 a.m.
