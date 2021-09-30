Yankton used a pair of 100-yard rushers to roll past Mitchell 33-0 in ninth grade football action on Friday.
Matthew Sheldon rushed for 125 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards for Yankton. Evan Serck rushed for 107 yards and two scores, touchdowns of 41 and 33 yards. Easton Nelson scored on an 8-yard run and found Cohen Zahrbock for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Owen Wishon added a scoring run in the victory.
Defensively, Kaden Hughes had 11 tackles to lead the Yankton defense. Bode Thurman posted six tackles. Sheldon and Zahrbock each recovered a fumble. Cayden Benson and Trey Sager each picked off a pass in the victory.
Yankton, 3-1, travels to Watertown on Oct. 7.
