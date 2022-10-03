VERMILLION — The Vermillion boys and West Central girls claimed team honors at the Tanager Invitational cross country meet, held Monday in Vermillion.
Vermillion edged Dakota Valley 21 to 26 for the boys’ title.
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:38.44. Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (16:46.63) was second, followed by Vermillion’s Joel Dahloff (17:07.60) and Henry Anderson (17:35.73).
West Central edged Dakota Valley 27 to 29 for the girls’ title.
Vermillion’s Taeli Barta won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 19:55.91. West Central’s Brie Peters (20:04.70) was second, followed by Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler (20:15.35).
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 21, Dakota Valley 26, West Central 50, Beresford 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 94
TOP 10: 1, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 16:38.44; 2, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 16:46.63; 3, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:07.60; 4, Henry Anderson 17:35.73; 5, James Kilcullen, Dakota Valley 17:41.35; 6, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 17:46.08; 7, Benjamin Strunk, West Central 18:00.71; 8, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 18:04.03; 9, Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley 18:14.56; 10, Michael Green, Dakota Valley 18:33.57
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: West Central 27, Dakota Valley 29, Vermillion 42, Beresford 65, Canton 65
TOP 10: 1, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 19:55.91; 2, Brie Peters, West Cetnral 20:04.70; 3, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 20:15.35; 4, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:38.14; 5, Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 20:42.59; 6, Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 20:44.14; 7, Aubrey Borns, West Central 21:01.03; 8, Bailey Stallman, West Central 21:41.40; 9, Ella Merriman, Beresford 21:51.69; 10, Lucy Rozeboom, West Central 21:59.02
