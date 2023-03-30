The Yankton Bucks moved to 6-2 on the season with a 7-2 victory over Eastern South Dakota Conference rival Mitchell on Thursday at the NFAA Easton Archery Center.
Zachary Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne, Miles Krajewski, and Jack Pederson each won in singles play for Yankton. Briggs and Harrison Krajewski, and Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh each earned doubles victories.
Yankton is scheduled to host a triangular on Tuesday.
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Luke Jerke 6-1, 6-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jager Juracek 6-2, 6-2; Christopher Rockne Y def. Sutton Thompson 6-3, 6-3; Miles Krajewski Y def. Drake Jerke 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, (10-4); Jack Pederson Y def. Matthew Mauszycki 3-6, 6-4, (13-11); Nathan Wagner M def. Ethan Marsh 6-2, 6-3
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. L. Jerke-Juracek 5-7, 6-1, (10-8); Thompson-D. Jerke M def. Rockne-Pederson 6-4, 6-3; M. Krajewski-Marsh Y def. Mauszycki-Zach Fuhrer 6-4, 4-6, (10-8)
JV: Fuhrer M def. Hunter Eggen 6-3, 6-3; Lincoln Bottum M def. Patrick Kralicek 4-6, 6-2, (10-7); Wagner-Bottum M def. Kralicek-Eggen 6-4, 4-6, (10-3)
