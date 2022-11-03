SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League October Peak Perfomer of the Month, the league announced Thursday.
Juhnke, a fourth-year junior from Lakeville, Minnesota, is a repeat winner after earning the honor in the September as well. She continues to lead the nation in kills per set and is 32 shy of the Coyotes' single-season record of 557 set by Kendall Kritenbrink in 2013. On Oct. 13, Juhnke tied USD's four-set program record with 24 kills in South Dakota's 3-0 victory over Oral Roberts.
