BASEBALL
S.D. STATE CLASS B Am. TOURN.
Aug. 2-13 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Lennox Only One 12, Milbank 3
Lake Norden 1, Flandreau 0
Thursday, Aug. 3
Tabor 8, Akron 1
Dell Rapids Mudcats 12, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 2, 7 innings
Winner-Colome 9, Plankinton 0
Mount Vernon 17, Four Corners 6, 8 innings
Friday, Aug. 4
Lesterville 5, Platte 4
Menno 8, Northville 3
Canova 14, Elkton 0, 7 innings
Clark 3, Alexandria 1
Saturday, Aug. 5
Larchwood 10, Wessington Springs 0, 7 innings
Crofton 6, Hartford-Humboldt Gamecocks 3
Dimock-Emery 2, Miller-Wessington 0
Kimball-White Lake 4, Elk Point 0
Sunday, Aug. 6
Dell Rapids PBR 6, Parkston Mudcats 2
Madison 7, Volga 6
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 6
Lake Norden 2, Lennox Only One 0
Tabor 2, Dell Rapids Mudcats 0, 10 innings
Monday, Aug. 7
Winner-Colome 3, Mount Vernon 0
Lesterville 14, Menno 1, 7 innings
Tuesday, Aug. 8
GAME 21: Canova vs. Clark, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 22: Crofton vs. Larchwood, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
GAME 23: Dimock-Emery vs. Kimball-White Lake, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 24: Madison vs. Dell Rapids PBR, 7:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Aug. 10
GAME 25: Lake Norden vs. Tabor, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 26: Winner-Colome vs. Lesterville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 30: Game 22 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 31: Game 24 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A Am. TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 Yankton, Aug. 11-13 Mitchell
Friday, Aug. 4
Sioux Falls Brewers 8, Yankton Tappers 5
Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 13, Black Hills A’s 2, 7 innings
Saturday, Aug. 5
Yankton Tappers 11, Black Hills A’s 0, 7 innings, Black Hills eliminated
Sioux Falls Brewers 5, Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels 1
Brookings Cubs 11, Rapid City Diamondbacks 0, 8 innings
Renner Monarchs 4, Aberdeen Circus 1
Sunday, Aug. 6
Aberdeen Circus 18, Rapid City Diamondbacks 8, 7 innings, Diamondbacks eliminated
Renner 10, Brookings Cubs 2
Friday, Aug. 11
GAME 27: Brookings Cubs vs. Yankton Tappers, 1 p.m., Drake Field
GAME 28: Sioux Falls Brewers vs. Renner Monarchs, 1 p.m.
GAME 29: Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels vs. Aberdeen Circus, 3 p.m., Drake Field
S.D. VFW 16-UNDER STATE
CLASS A TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Beresford
First Round, Aug. 4
Tri-Valley Maroon 13, Dakota Valley 9
Dell Rapids 6, West Central 3
Volga 5, Madison Maroon 2
Vermillion 10, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 2
Consolation, Aug. 5
West Central 17, Dakota Valley 2, Dakota Valley eliminated
Madison Maroon 9, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 8, BAH eliminated
Semifinals, Aug. 5
Dell Rapids 10, Tri-Valley Maroon 8
Volga vs. Vermillion, ppd. to Sunday
Final Round, Aug. 6
Vermillion 11, Volga 3
FIFTH: Madison Maroon 15, West Central 9
THIRD: Volga 6, Tri-Valley Maroon 1
CHAMPIONSHIP: Dell Rapids 7, Vermillion 3
CLASS B TOURN.
Aug. 4-6 at Parkston
First Round, Aug. 4
Alexandria 8, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 7
Scotland-Menno 7, Elkton 4
Tyndall 10, Hamlin 0, 6 innings
Parkston 2, Canova 1
Consolation, Aug. 5
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 13, Elkton 1, Elkton eliminated
Canova 15, Hamlin 6, Hamlin eliminated
Semifinals, Aug. 5
Alexandria 6, Scotland-Menno 2
Parkston 11, Tyndall 4
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Mount Vernon-Plankinton 11, Canova 1
THIRD: Tyndall 6, Scotland-Menno 5
CHAMPIONSHIP: Parkston 14, Alexandria 4
S.D. CLASS B JUNIOR LEGION
Aug. 4-6 at Lennox
First Round, Aug. 4
Winner-Colome 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Belle Fourche 3, Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern 0
S.F. Post 911 5, Groton 2
Lennox 12, Martin 2, 6 innings
Consolation, Aug. 5
Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, EPJ eliminated
Groton 8, Martin 4, Martin eliminated
Winner-Colome 13, Belle Fourche 3, 6 innings
Lennox 6, S.F. Post 911 0
Final Round, Aug. 6
FIFTH: Groton 5, Warner-Ipswich-Northwestern 3
THIRD: S.F. Post 911 5, Belle Fourche 4
CHAMPIONSHIP: Lennox 8, Winner-Colome 7
