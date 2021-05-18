SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Roosevelt jumped out to an early lead and claimed a 4-0 victory over Yankton in JV baseball action on Tuesday.
Garrett Nelson and Curtis Steppat each had a hit for Yankton.
Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss, with Nelson allowing one unearned run over four innings of work.
Varsity
Vermillion 10, Wagner 0
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers scored eight runs in the first on the way to a 10-0 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Connor Saunders, Willis Robertson, Jack Kratz and Ben Burbach each had two hits for Vermillion. Jake Jensen, Clayton Sorensen and Nick Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Simon Freier, Dustin Honomichl and Matt Link each had a hit for Wagner.
Willis Robertson picked up the win, striking out nine in the five-inning contest. Nolan Dvorak took the loss.
Parkston-E-T 10, Hanson-Aurora 5
MOUNT VERNON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp built an 8-0 lead and coasted to a 10-5 victory over Hanson-Aurora in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Max Scott went 2-for-3 with a home run for P-E-T. Brayden Jervik also had two hits. T.J. Schmidt and Landon Sudbeck each doubled. Ty Neugebauer and Logan Heidinger each had a hit in the victory.
Scott struck out four batters in two innings of work for the win. P-E-T pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in the contest.
