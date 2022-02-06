TOURCOING, France — Former University of South Dakota standout Chris Nilsen became the American record holder for the indoor pole vault with a winning mark of 6.02 meters (19-9) at the Perche en Or in Tourcoing, France, on Saturday.
It was the first time over six meters for Nilsen, the silver medalist at last summer’s Olympic Games
Nilsen ranks second in the world this season, trailing world record-holder and longtime rival Mondo Duplantis (6.03 meters; 19-9 1/4).
USD Alumni Meet
VERMILLION — A pair of DakotaDome records were broken and South Dakota set 38 season-best performances on Saturday to highlight action at the USD Alumni Meet held on the Mildred J. Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome.
Second-year freshman sprinter Erin Kinney broke the DakotaDome record for the women’s 60 meters in the preliminaries, clocking 7.47 seconds to best the record by a hundredth of a second. Kinney also broke the South Dakota program record in the event for the third time out. She went on to win the finals in 7.52 seconds.
The other DakotaDome record went to Coyote alumna Lara Boman, who broke her own DakotaDome weight throw record by throwing 74-7 ¾ (22.75m). Boman continues to compete professionally for Velaasa and threw the hammer at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.
Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz captured the men’s 60 meters with a personal best 6.78 seconds. The time ranks fifth in USD program history. Classmate Ardell Inlay placed third in 6.96 seconds.
The Coyotes swept the women’s 60 hurdles with impressive times at the tape. Freshmen Moe Bridgen and Averi Schmeichel both clocked 8.77 seconds, a personal best that ties them for fifth in USD program history. Bridgen took the event win at the line. Third-year sophomore Kylie Larson was third in 8.97 seconds.
Second-year freshman Eerik Haamer tied his season-best height of 17-11 (5.46m) in the pole vault to take first. Third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot placed third with an indoor best clearance of 17-5 (5.31m) that moved him to fourth in USD program history.
Behind Boman in the women’s weight throw, third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp launched a personal best of 65-4 ¼ (19.92m) for the third-best mark in USD program history. Knapp was the top collegian and third overall in the event. Freshman Delaney Smith was fifth overall and the third collegian with a throw of 61-4 (18.69m). That personal best mark ranks fifth in USD history.
Fourth-year sophomore Sage Hagen captured the triple jump with a leap of 48-1 ¼ (14.66m). The mark is a collegiate best by him and ranks ninth in USD program history.
Second-year freshman Sara Reifenrath (Hartington, Nebraska) and freshman Anna Robinson led a one-two punch in the women’s 400 meters. Reifernath clocked 56.58 seconds and Robinson finished in 58-seconds flat. On the men’s side, second-year freshman Demar Francis was victorious in 49.76 seconds.
Third-year sophomore Carly Haring won the women’s high jump with a clearance of 5-7 ¾ (1.72m) while freshman teammate Danii Anglin placed third. Fourth-year junior Jack Durst was the top collegian and second overall in the men’s high jump with a clearance of 6-9 (2.06m). Coyote alumnus Zack Anderson won the event and third-year freshman Ethan Heitman took third overall.
The women’s middle distance crew picked up a sweep in the 800 meters and a win in the 600 meters. Fourth-year junior Haley Arens (Crofton, Nebraska) led the way in the 800 meters, clocking 2:14.79. Third-year sophomore Helen Gould and fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski followed just behind. Third-year sophomore Madison Jochum captured the 600 with a time of 1:39.74.
Second-year freshman Abrielle Jirele added a win in the mile with a time of 5:02.63.
The Coyotes swept the women’s 5,000 meters led by fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda’s first-place finish in 18:05.22. Third-year sophomore Ella Byers and second-year freshman Renee Thompson took third and second.
Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock took the tape in the men’s 5,000 meters by clocking 15:08.55, while fourth-year sophomore Jacob Waymire finished runner-up.
Second-year freshman Lauren Meyer won the triple jump with a personal best leap of 37-9 ½ (11.52m). Freshman Renee Brummels took second place.
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding captured the women’s long jump with a leap of 18-7 ¾ (5.68m). Second-year freshman Jacob Jenkins was third overall and the second collegian in the men’s long jump. Coyote alumnus and current coach Teivaskie Lewin won the men’s long jump.
Third-year sophomore Meredith Clark won the shot put in 47-7 ¼ (14.51m) and fourth-year junior teammate Josephine Starner finished second. Freshman Tristan Gray took second in the men’s shot put.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan was the top collegian and second overall in the men’s weight throw. He launched it 67-3 ½ (20.51m). Fifth-year senior Matt Slagus was just behind in third overall.
In the men’s middle distance races, third-year freshman Brendan Scott took second in the 600 meters and second-year freshman Luke Olson was third in the 800 meters.
It was a mix between Coyote alumnae and current Coyotes in the sweep of the women’s pole vault. Alumna Emily Grove won the event with a height of 14-2 (4.32m). Freshman standout Marleen Mülla finished runner-up in 13-10 (4.22m) and was the top collegian. Recent graduate Helen Falda was third, third-year sophomore Gen Hirata was fourth and second-year freshman Jaidyn Garrett was fifth.
A nontraditional relay event, the Coyotes earned a sweep in the women’s and men’s 4x200-meter relay on Saturday. Third-year sophomore Hannah Young, Bridgen, Robinson and Kinney clocked 1:41.38 for the women’s race. Inlay, Kautz, Francis and second-year freshman Virgil Steward combined for 1:29.60 on the men’s side.
USD also won the women’s 4x400-meter relay in 3:53.14 with Jochum, second-year freshman Jacy Pulse, Reifenrath and freshman Caelyn Valandra-Prue on the carry.
Wayne State’s Noah Lilly (Creighton, Nebraska) finished fourth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles in 8.77 seconds. Also for Wayne State, Brooke Languis (Ponca, Nebraska) was ninth in the women’s shot put (41-10 3/4). Former Wayne State standout Michaela Dendinger (Hartington) was second in the women’s weight throw (67-5 1/2)
Dakota State’s Traia Hubbard (Yankton/Gayville-Volin) was fourth in the shot put with a toss of 45-0 1/4.
Competing in the unattached high school events, Yankton’s Annika Gordon — a USD recruit — won the 60-meter dash (8.23) and finished second in the 400-meter dash (1:01.55). Joe Cross (Elk Point-Jefferson was third in the boys’ 1600, finishing in 4:53.46.
South Dakota returns to action Thursday at the Ichabod Mid-Week Challenge held at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
