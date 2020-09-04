NIOBRARA STATE PARK, Neb. — The Bloomfield-Wausa girls and Osmond boys claimed top honors in the Niobrara-Verdigre Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Niobrara State Park.
Bloomfield-Wausa put four runners in the top five to beat out Crofton for top honors, 9 to 17 (three runners scored).
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 19:31, followed by four Bloomfield-Wausa runners: Christina Martinson (19:52), Carrylee Martinson (20:46), Darla Nelson (20:52) and Ella McFarland (21:03).
Osmond finished with 15 points, edging out Bloomfield-Wausa (20) and Plainview (27) for top honors in the boys’ division.
Bloomfield-Wausa’s Addison Smith won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:27. Stanton’s Abraham Larson (16:49) and Kolter VanPelt (17:02) placed second and third, followed by Osmond’s Johnson Chishiba (17:23) and Graysen Schyultze (17:48).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Bloomfield-Wausa 9, Crofton 17, Plainview 36, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, Osmond 39
TOP 10: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton 19:31; 2, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 19:52; 3, Carrylee Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 20:46; 4, Darla Nelson, Bloomfield-Wausa 20:52; 5, Ella McFarland, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:03; 6, Abby White, Plainview 21:44; 7, Kiera Altwine, Crofton 23:27; 8, Riley Wagner, Osmond 23:32; 9, Kelsey Schieffer, Crofton 23:44; 10, Raina Lee, Neligh-Oakdale 23:50
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Osmond 15, Bloomfield-Wausa 20, Plainview 27, Neligh-Oakdale 30, Winside 56, Chambers-Wheeler Central 61, Crofton 74, Creighton 83, Randolph 86
TOP 10: 1, Addison Smith, Bloomfield-Wausa 16:27; 2, Abraham Larson, Stanton 16:49; 3, Kolter VanPelt, Stanton 17:02; 4, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 17:23; 5, Graysen Schultze, Osmond 17:48; 6, Griffin Claussen, Neligh-Oakdale 18:03; 7, Jordan Mosel, Plainview 17:59; 8, Ashton Higgins, Neligh-Oakdale 18:03; 9, Ethan Moser, Chambers-Wheeler Central 18:04; 10, Cade Wakley, Bloomfield-Wausa 18:91
