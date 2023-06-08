BASEBALL
Lewis & Clark Classic
June 9-11 at Yankton, Vermillion, Crofton and Hartington
Yankton Pool
Friday’s Games
Yankton vs. Blair, 9:30 a.m.
Nehmaha vs. Blair, 11:45 a.m.
Brookings vs. Nehmaha, 2 p.m.
Sturgis vs. Brookings, 4:15 p.m.
Yankton vs. Sturgis, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Nehmaha, 9:30 a.m.
Nehmaha vs. Sturgis, 11:45 a.m.
Sturgis vs. Blair, 2 p.m.
Blair vs. Brookings, 4:15 p.m.
Yankton vs. Brookings, 6:30 p.m.
Vermillion Pool
Friday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Brandon Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Renner vs. Brandon Valley, 11:45 a.m.
Dakota Valley vs. Renner, 2 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Dakota Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Spearfish, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Renner, 9:30 a.m.
Renner vs. Spearfish, 11:45 a.m.
Spearfish vs. Brandon Valley, 2 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Dakota Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crofton Pool
Friday’s Games
Crofton vs. MVPCS, 9:30 a.m.
Concordia vs. MVPCS, 11:45 a.m.
Dell Rapids vs. Concordia, 2 p.m.
Fairbury vs. Dell Rapids, 4:15 p.m.
Crofton vs. Fairbury, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Crofton vs. Concordia, 9:30 a.m.
Concordia vs. Fairbury, 11:45 a.m.
Fairbury vs. MVPCS, 2 p.m.
MVPCS vs. Dell Rapids, 4:15 p.m.
Crofton vs. Dell Rapids, 6:30 p.m.
Hartington Pool
Friday’s Games
Hartington vs. Harrisburg, 9:30 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. Harrisburg, 11:45 a.m.
Tabor vs. S.F. Post 15, 2 p.m.
SMC Post 140 vs. Tabor, 4:15 p.m.
Hartington vs. SMC Post 140, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hartington vs. S.F. Post 15, 9:30 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. SMC Post 140, 11:45 a.m.
SMC Post 140 vs. Harrisburg, 2 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Tabor, 4:15 p.m.
Hartington vs. Tabor, 6:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUNDS
June 11 in Yankton
Semifinals
Yankton Champ vs. Crofton Champ, 11 a.m.
Vermillion Champ vs. Hartington Champ, 1 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
