Andrew Gordon and Ashton Griese each had two goals and an assist to lead Oahe past Yankton 9-2 in boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Elliot Leif posted a goal and two assists, and Raef Briggs and Christopher Schultz each had a goal and an assist for Oahe. Cord Ellis added two assists for the Capitals.
Eli Kapla and Luke Abbott each scored for Yankton. Thomas Wiener and Brody Burgeson each recorded an assist.
Carter Schulz made 37 saves for Oahe. Jacob Larson stopped 24 shots for Yankton.
Yankton is off until a Jan. 2 home matchup against Huron.
Oahe 9, Yankton 3
Raef Briggs posted four goals and two assists to lead Oahe past Yankton 9-3 in boys’ hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Elliot Leif finished with two goals and five assists for Oahe. Andrew Gordon had a goal and an assist, and Dre Berndt added three assists for the Capitals.
Zachary Weber led Yankton with two goals and an assist. Dawson Vellek had a goal and an assist. Thomas Wiener and Brody Burgeson each had an assist for the Bucks
Kieran Duffy stopped 25 shots in goal for Oahe. Jacob Larson made 44 saves for Yankton.
Junior Varsity
Yankton 9, Oahe 2
Oahe downed Yankton 9-2 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Devin Dodson posted three goals and two assists, and Ashton Lee had three goals and an assist for Oahe. Jayce Anderson posted five assists for the Capitals.
Brady Blom and Colton Griffin each had a goal for Yankton. Jaxsn Thoms and Taten Benson each had an assist.
Colin Lee made 21 saves for Oahe. Tye Brown stopped 32 saves for Yankton.
Yankton is off until a Jan. 2 home matchup against Huron.
Oahe 7, Yankton 3
Jonathan Lyons and Ayden Anderson each scored twice to lead Oahe past Yankton 7-3 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Tyrell Anderson, Ashton Renkers and Oakley Kafka each scored for Yankton. Jaxsn Thoms posted two assists.
Spencer Anderson made 27 saves for Oahe. Tye Brown had 25 saves for Yankton.
