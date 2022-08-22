The University of South Dakota announced Nolan Fife as their new head cross country coach last Wednesday.
Fife replaces Dan Fitzsimmons, who retired from USD and became Mount Marty’s track & field and cross country coach on July 22.
“It’s been a crazy week or two but last week, my wife and I drove here to Vermillion and got to spend some time on campus, meet the staff, meet a few student athletes and drive around campus,” Fife said. “We fell in love with it.
“What really stood out the most to me is the people that we were able to meet.”
Once hired, Fife wasted no time in getting to meet his team. The team left for Broom Tree in Irene Wednesday and got back on Friday. Fife called the experience “productive,” as he was able to have conversations with his runners as well as setting the tone for the season.
“It was an awesome opportunity to start to build some relationships with the team and individuals for them to get to know me a little bit and have conversations with them and start to learn about them,” Fife said.
“We had great chances to talk as a team last week at camp about some expectations and things we want to accomplish this season as a program (as well as) how we want to operate and what we fundamentally believe (as a program).”
Another person Fife was able to meet was the Director of Track and Field & Cross Country at USD, Lucky Huber. Fife said he is lucky to have someone like Huber in the driver’s seat to help him out in his first coaching job.
“The big thing that I was able to learn through the interview process and getting to know his other assistant coaches is that (Huber) will pave the way and he will do anything he possibly can to support his staff and coaches and make sure that they have what they need to be successful,” Fife said. “As a first-time head coach, to have someone like Lucky in my corner to move weights is huge. I feel fortunate to have someone that’s jumped through hoops and bent over backwards to make this happen for me and give me this opportunity.”
Fife, 30, is from Seymour, Indiana. He ran cross country for his father, Randy, at Seymour High School. Randy was also the guidance counselor at the high school. Nolan admits that sports and school were the points of emphasis in the Fife family.
“I’ve always known I wanted to coach,” Fife said. “I thought for the longest time I would be a teacher and a coach at the high school level.”
It wasn’t until halfway through his college experience at Indiana University in Bloomington that Fife thought “Hey, what if I just coach and to that all the time?”
“I was exposed to high-level athletics at Indiana University in the Big Ten and enjoyed my college experience as a student athlete,” Fife said. “I thought ‘Hey, I want to be able to provide this for student-athletes at the college level.’”
Fife saw the success his older brother, Jordan, the Director of Track & Field and Cross Country at Missouri State, was having. Nolan wanted to follow in Jordan’s footsteps and become a coach full-time.
With having his father as his cross country coach, Fife has been able to think about his coaching philosophy for quite a while. He doesn’t have any book on his philosophy, but stresses that his runners need to “execute today to the best of their ability.”
“There’s no secret work ethic or magic pill you can take to all of a sudden get faster,” Fife said. “It’s showing up to practice, enjoying your teammates, being ready to work hard and executing that day to the best of your ability.”
Another aspect of his coaching philosophy that is important to Fife is getting to know his student athletes both on and off the trail.
“Each person may respond to things differently and is unique in different ways,” Fife said. “If you want to get the most out of a student athlete, not just from a performance standpoint which is important, but to allow them to grow as a person in their time here in college, it’s building a relationship. It’s getting to know them. It’s building trust and having great communication.”
The Coyotes open their season September 2 at the Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls.
