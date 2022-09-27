The Yankton Gazelles soccer team got goals from Iyana Becker and Eden Wolfgram, but the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders offense broke through against the Gazelles defense five times to win 5-2 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday.
SF Roosevelt improves to 6-1-3, while Yankton falls to 2-11-1.
Yankton’s Eden Wolfgram converted a penalty kick with 17:26 remaining to get the Gazelles within one goal at 3-2. Knowing the Gazelles’ playoff situation, being at 15th in the standings coming into the day with 16 teams getting in, head coach Tyler Schuring switched from four defenders to three to help the team try to tie the game. Unfortunately, the Rough Riders were able to score on two late counterattacks that resulted in goals from Brooklyn Koll and Ava Steffen to take a three-goal lead late. Schuring believed he gave his team the best chance to tie the game.
“Anybody that watched the game knows that this was a game that could have gone either way,” Schuring said. “It was a 3-2 game with 10 minutes to go. We’re in the situation where we’re fighting for a playoff spot. We had to pull a defender and put another attacker in. They were able to transition on a couple quick counters. There’s nothing that we can really do about that. We can’t be frustrated about that. We took a chance. Unfortunately, it didn’t pay off.
After an early Rough Riders goal, Iyana Becker scored for the Gazelles with 4:21 remaining in the first half to tie the game 1-1. She got to the ball and faked out the goalkeeper to get the ball into the open net.
“That was 100% a hustle play,” Schuring said. “She was making a run and was able to pressure the keeper, force an error and put it in the back of the net. When we put her up at the top, one of the keys that we’re looking out of her is if she’s going to be able to pressure the ball. She’s got some nice, explosive speed.”
“It’s really good to finally get one in,” Becker said. (It felt good) to get my lateral touch down to get around (the defenders for the goal).”
SF Roosevelt responded, as Camryn Wilkinson scored for the Rough Riders with 18 seconds left on miscommunication defensively by the Gazelles.
“We played an excellent first half,” Schuring said. “We battled with them. It was 1-1, and unfortunately with seconds to go we gave up a corner. It just laid in the box there and nobody was clearing it. Those things happen.”
Schuring said that the focus for the Gazelles coming into the game was to push the issue offensively more.
“We came out with some fire,” he said. “We were pressing the ball. We were hustling. In transition, we were putting pressure on their backline when they were trying to play with it. We created a little bit of havoc. When we’re struggling to score goals, that’s kind of the way that we need to play.”
Despite things not going the Gazelles’ way down the stretch, Schuring is proud of the way his team fought throughout the game.
“Overall, the team came out and competed,” he said. ‘We’re down 5-2 (with) a minute ago, and we’re still fighting on our end trying to get the ball in the back of the net. That defines the style of players that we have in this program right now. They don’t care what the score is. They’re going to play soccer.”
The Gazelles await results in other games to see if they will make the playoffs. If they do, they will be on the road next Tuesday. Becker believes that the Gazelles can compete because of how much better the team is playing at the end of the season.
“We’ve been improving a lot this year,” Becker said. “We’ll just push (our possible playoff opponent), and we’ll see what happens.”
In the JV game, Yankton beat SF Roosevelt 1-0. Chloe Blom scored the lone goal in the contest, with Emily Tramp assisting. Elaina Mohnen had a strong performance in net, adding 11 saves.
