Dell Rapids survived a late rally to beat Yankton 12-9 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton trailed 11-1 before scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth and six times in the sixth to close the gap.
Brayden Pankonen went 3-for-5, and Jack Henry went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Dell Rapids. Will Jaton had two hits and three RBI. Drake Eastman also had two hits. Mason Stubbe and Treyse Eastman each had a hit in the effort.
Matthew Sheldon went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Lucas Kampshoff homered for Yankton. Mac Ryken, Rugby Ryken and Sean Turner each had a hit in the effort.
Henry, who struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings of work, picked up the win. C.J. Smith got the final four outs for the save. Josh Sheldon took the loss.
Yankton, 17-7, hosts Sioux Falls East and West as part of a four-game event at Riverside today (Wednesday). Post 12 plays Sioux Falls West at noon and East at 7 p.m. Tabor will play West and East in the two games in between.
Reds 2-7, Brandon Valley 1-2
BRANDON — The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader sweep over Brandon Valley in 13-under baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Jackson Kudera’s two-run single was enough for the Reds in a 2-1 victory.
Simon Kampshoff and Lynij Welch each had a hit in the victory.
Chase Cooley went the distance for the victory, striking out seven in the six-inning contest.
In the nightcap, Yankton built an early lead on the way to a 7-2 victory.
Isaac Serck had two hits and Kash Luellman doubled for Yankton. Cooley, Sawyer Maibaum and Kampshoff each had a hit in the victory.
Christopher Wright picked up the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest.
The Reds, 16-12, host Harrisburg on Thursday. Start time for the doubleheader is noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.