Dell Rapids survived a late rally to beat Yankton 12-9 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Yankton trailed 11-1 before scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth and six times in the sixth to close the gap.

