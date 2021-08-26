ALEXANDRIA — Platte-Geddes downed Avon 25-23, 21-25, 25-17 for the championship of the Hanson Early Bird Volleyball Tournament, which concluded on Thursday in Alexandria.
Cadence Van Zee posted 16 kills and 12 digs, and Karly VanDerWerff had 13 kills, 23 digs and three blocks for Platte-Geddes, which travels to Todd County on Tuesday. Avery DeVries posted 31 assists and three blocks. Regan Hoffman added 14 digs in the victory.
Tiffany Pelton posted 10 kills, five blocks and three ace serves for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 15 assists. Katie Gretschmann finished with 12 digs, and Courtney Sees and MaKayla Kopp each had 10 digs for the Pirates.
Avon hosts Parkston on Tuesday.
THIRD: WESSINGTON SPRINGS DEF. FREEMAN 25-20, 13-25, 25-22: Wessington Springs outlasted a pair of double-digit kill nights from Freeman hitters in a victory over the Flyers in the third place match.
Avery Orth led Wessington Springs with eight kills, three blocks and 11 digs. Alyssa Grohs posted 19 assists and nine digs. Raylee Fagerhaug added 15 digs in the victory.
For Freeman, Erin Uecker posted 11 kills and 13 digs, and Kate Miller had 10 kills, five blocks and 13 digs to lead the way. Ava Amman finished with 25 assists. Lily Wipf added 13 digs for the Flyers, who travel to Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
FIFTH: SANBORN CENTRAL-WOONSOCKET DEF. HANSON 25-16, 25-21: Trista White posted eight kills and 13 digs to lead Sanborn Central-Woonsocket past host Hanson in the fifth place match.
Teya Moody added 12 assists and 10 digs for SC-W, which makes the return trip to face Hanson on Tuesday.
Annalyse Weber had four kills, and Jalyn Kampshoff posted seven assists and 13 digs for Hanson.
SEVENTH: ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN DEF. FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION 25-13, 25-16: Lexie VanderPol posted 10 kills to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian past Freeman Academy-Marion in the seventh place match.
Keeva Weddell added six ace serves for AC-DC, which travels to Bon Homme on Tuesday.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS
HANSON DEF. FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION 25-4, 25-14: Annalyse Weber posted six kills as Hanson downed Freeman Academy-Marion in the consolation semifinals.
Jalyn Kampshoff had 12 assists and Kiana Berg added three ace serves in the victory.
SANBORN CENTRAL-WOONSOCKET DEF. ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 25-13, 25-16: Brooke Doering posted 11 kills to lead Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in the consolation semifinals.
Teya Moody added 21 assists in the victory.
Lexi VanderPol led AC-DC with four kills. Claire Johnson added five digs.
Bon Homme 3, Viborg-Hurley 2
VIBORG — Bon Homme outlasted Viborg-Hurley 21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 26-28, 15-10 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Olivia Burns pounded out 23 kills and nine ace serves for Bon Homme. Jaden Kortan finished with 31 assists. Kenadee Kozak had 12 digs. Jenna Duffek added six kills and five ace serves in the victory.
Denae Mach led Viborg-Hurley with 11 kills. Delanie Mach finished with eight kills and five blcoks. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 18 assists. Coral Mason added five ace serves in the effort.
Bon Homme faces Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley plays in the Canton Tournament on Saturday.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-11, 25-23.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Scotland 2
SCOTLAND — Irene-Wakonda rallied past Scotland 24-26, 25-17, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Orr had 10 kills and 11 assists, and Nora O’Malley posted 10 kills and five blocks for Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr had eight kills and four blocks. McKenna Mork posted seven kills and 18 assists. Willia Fleeman finished with 21 digs, Katie Knodel had four ace serves and Jordan Bak added 16 digs in the victory.
Delanie VanDriel led Scotland with 11 kills. Bailey Vitek posted 10 digs. Rylee Conrad finished with 24 assists and Grace Robb added three ace serves for the Highlanders.
Both teams play in the Irene-Wakonda Tournament on Saturday.
S.C. West 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 2
ELK POINT — Sioux City (Iowa) West rallied from a 2-1 deficit to claim a 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Holly Duax led West with 10 kills and five blocks. Maya Augustine finished with nine kills and 12 digs. Kiley Elgert had 19 assists. Eneyada Vasques posted 12 assists. Gabby Wagner added 12 digs in the victory.
Maddie Hammitt had nine kills, and Sophia Giorgio had 21 assists and 14 digs for EPJ. Ashley Brewer had seven kills and five blocks. Alyssa Chytka had 24 digs, Nikki Wriedt posted 22 digs and Danica Torrez added 12 digs in the effort.
TDA 3, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlasted Parkston 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Gracey Schatz posted 20 kills, and Megan Reiner had 18 kills, four blocks and 12 digs for TDA. Hannah Stremick finished with 39 assists and 22 digs. Maddy Jones had 21 digs, Emma Fink had 14 digs and Emma Faller added five ace serves in the victory.
For Parkston, Abby Horn posted seven kills, and Brielle Bruening had six kills and six blocks to lead the way. Faith Oakley finished with 18 assists. Allison Ziebart had 11 digs and Baylee Schoenfelder added 10 digs in the effort.
TDA travels to Menno on Tuesday. Parkston hosts its annual tournament on Saturday.
Wagner 3, Vermillion 1
VERMILLION — Avari Bruguier posted 14 kills and 19 digs to lead Wagner past Vermillion 25-10, 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Macy Koupal finished with 32 assists for Wagner. Emma Yost had 16 digs and Kaya Kjeldgaard added seven ace serves and three blocks in the victory.
Kara Klemme led Vermillion with eight kills, nine digs and three ace serves. Claire Doty posted 23 assists. Clare Dahlhoff added 16 digs.
Wagner plays in the Parkston Tournament on Saturday. Vermillion travels to Lenonx on Tuesday.
Wagner won the JV match 14-25, 28-26, 15-9; and the C-match 25-18, 25-21.
Menno 3, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — Menno outlasted Centerville 25-18, 25-15, 11-25, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Bridget Vaith posted seven kills and six ace serves to lead Menno. Grace Nusz had 11 assists and three ace serves. Paityn Huber posted 10 assists and 13 ace serves. Julia Buechler added seven kills, nine digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Bailey Hansen led Centerville with seven kills and 17 digs. Sophie Eide posted six kills and 15 digs. Macey Hostetler finished with 26 assists. Lillie Eide had 36 digs, Bailey Hansen posted 17 digs and Mackenzie Meyer added 12 digs for the Tornadoes.
Menno (1-0) and Centerville (0-1) are playing in the Irene-Wakonda Tournament on Saturday.
Menno won the JV match 25-14, 25-10.
Crofton 3, Hartington-Newcastle 0
CROFTON, Neb. — Ella Wragge finished with 10 kills to lead Crofton past Hartington-Newcastle 25-10, 25-17, 25-19 in the volleyball season opener for both squads, Thursday in Crofton.
Alexis Folkers posted 28 assists and 17 digs for Crofton. Jayden Jordan had six kills, three blocks (one solo) and 14 digs. Ellie Tramp finished with seven kills and Caitlin Guthmiller had three blocks in the victory.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Erin Folkers finished with eight kills, and Alivia Morten had 10 assists and eight digs to lead the way. Lauren Howell had six kills and Zoey Gratzfeld added four blocks for the Wildcats.
Crofton, 1-0, plays in the Wynot Tournament on Sept. 2. Hartingotn-Newcastle hosts its round robin tournament on Saturday.
Garretson 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — Maren Bonte and Lily Ranschau each had nine kills to lead Garretson past Beresford 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Laelyn Benson posted 29 assists and Alli Gawarecki added nine digs in the victory.
Savannah Beeson led Beresford with seven kills. Larissa Tiedomun added 15 assists.
Garreston plays in the Canton Tournament on Saturday. Beresford travels to Baltic on Tuesday.
Garretson won the JV match 25-20, 25-15; and the C-match 25-21, 25-8.
