O’Gorman topped Yankton 319 to 354 in a girls’ golf dual on Monday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course. The event marked the home opener for the Gazelles.
O’Gorman’s Shannon McCormick shot 1-under 71 for the day to earn medalist honors. Teammate Lauren Sutcliff was second at 77.
Yankton was led by Halle Stephenson’s 79. Tatum Hohenthaner shot 83, Jillian Eidsness carded a 91 and Grace Brockberg shot 101 for the Gazelles.
Junior varsity honors also went to O’Gorman, 397 to 422. O’Gorman’s Macee Bartels had the low score for the second four, shooting a 90.
For Yankton, Morgan Sundleaf shot 101, and Madison Ryken and Shae Hanson tied at 106 to lead the way. Elsie Larson shot 109, Lizzy Schwartz shot 116 and Jordyn Cunningham carded a 127 for the Gazelles.
Yankton travels to Harrisburg for a dual today (Tuesday) at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.
VARSITY: O’Gorman 319, Yankton 354
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Shannon McCormick OG 71; 2, Lauren Sutcliffe OG 77; 3, Halle Stephenson Y 79; 4, Emily Kolb OG 81; 5, Tatum Hohenthaner Y 83; 6, Elizabeth Meert OG 90; 7, Jillian Eidsness Y 91; 8, Grace Brockberg Y 101
JV: O’Gorman 397, Yankton 422
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Macee Bartels OG 90; 2, Ella Bender OG 94; 3, Morgan Sundleaf Y 101; 4, Hannah Thompson OG 103; T5, Madison Ryken Y 106; T5, Shae Hanson Y 106; 7, Elsie Larson Y 109; 8, Paydyn Peterson OG 110; 9, Alexis Nerison OG 111; 10, Lizzy Schwartz Y 116; 11, Jordyn Cunningham Y 127; 12, Karley Dumdie OG 132
Summit League Women
NEWTON, Kan. — Denver tamed the high winds Monday at the Sand Creek Golf Station and was able to pull away with the team title at the 2021 #SummitGF Women’s Championship. The Pioneers were 13 shots better than the rest of the field, shooting a 307 (+19) in their final round to post an 18-shot victory (921: +57) and repeat its title from 2019, which was when the last league championship was completed.
South Dakota State finished second (939; +75) behind the solid play of senior Teresa Toscano, who was named the Championship MVP after winning her fifth individual title of the spring. The Huelva, Spain native shot a field-best 74 (+2) in her final loop around the northern Kansas course and birdied No. 18 to give her a two-shot victory and 54-hole total of 224 (+8).
Toscano, who garnered a spot on the all-tournament team for the fourth time, will represent the Summit League as an individual at the upcoming NCAA Regionals thanks to her victory. The NCAA’s new policy, which was supposed to be implemented in 2020, provides all league individual champions, if not on the winning team, a berth to the postseason event.
Denver senior Mary Weinstein was the top Pioneer finisher, taking second with a 226 (+10) and earned a spot on the all-tournament team for the third time in her career. The reigning 2019 Championship MVP carded a 75 (+3) in her final round.
DU sophomore Anna Zanusso took third with a 229 (+13) total over 54 holes and led the field with 11 birdies. Junior Alyson Bean, who shared the first-round lead with Zanusso, joined her teammate on the all-tournament team thanks to a fourth-place finish (232; +16).
Rounding out the all-tournament team was Oral Roberts’ Megan Lee, who helped the Golden Eagles take third in the team standings (963; +99). Lee posted a 235 (+19) and closed with an 80.
South Dakota (971; +107) and North Dakota (981; +117) rounded out the top-five finishers in the team standings, while North Dakota State (983; +119) took sixth, Omaha finished seventh (991; +127) and Western Illinois was eighth (1,004; +140).
GPAC Men
DAKOTA DUNES — Morningside posted the first under-par score of the tournament, shooting a team round of 286 on Monday to extend their lead in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships, Monday at Dakota Dunes Golf Course.
The Mustangs will take a 44-stroke lead into the final round today (Tuesday). The first two rounds were played this past fall at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
Midland ranks second at 916, followed by Doane (921), Northwestern (925) and Briar Cliff (928).
Individually, Jonny Douglas from Morningside remains the clubhouse leader through 54 holes at 216. Douglas shot a 77 on the day. Overall, Corey Matthey of Morningside is second at 218, while Conor Schubring from Doane is third at 220.
The top round of the day for round three was Jackson Sitzmann from Morningside with a 67. Sitzmann carded a hole-in-one on No. 4 at Dakota Dunes. Andrew Amdorfer from Briar Cliff shot a 69 for the Chargers.
Mount Marty shot its bets round of the tournament on Monday (345) and rank 11th in the team standings with a 1,086. The Lancers sit 42 strokes behind 10th place Hastings.
MMU had just four golfers competing on Monday, led by Damion Bresee’s 82. Bresee ranks 40th in the individual rankings with a 261, followed by teammate Jackson Faber (265). Noah Jewett is at 274 after three rounds, with Zach Mauch at 288.
The GPAC Men’s Golf Champion receives an automatic berth in the NAIA Men’s National Golf Championship in Silvis, Illinois, at the TPC Deere Run. The NAIA National Men’s Golf Championships are set for May 18-21, 2021. The GPAC medalist (if not on the qualifying team) also qualifies for the NAIA Championships.
