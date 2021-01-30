The Mount Marty College men ended the first of three consecutive home meets with a statement, catching NAIA-leading Dordt in the 1,600-meter relay for the fourth victory of the day at the Mount Marty Open on Saturday at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
A strong anchor leg by senior Paul Paul helped the Lancers to victory in 3:20.22, 0.07 seconds ahead of Dordt. Juniors Dewayne Robinson and Taven McKee, and freshman Jesse Van Hemert rounded out the foursome for the Lancers.
Dordt still has the top time in the NAIA, a 3:15.04 run at the Concordia Early Bird in December. The Lancers’ time moves them up a spot into seventh in the NAIA.
The Lancers’ ‘B’ squad was seventh in the 1,600 relay. The foursome of senior Joey Callan, freshman Isaac Hegdahl, junior Brayden Effle and sophomore Caden Ideker finished in 3:39.45. Ideker, freshman Nathaniel Kropuenske, junior Mason Schlunsen and freshman Steven Thompson placed second in the 3,200-meter relay, finishing in 8:22.25.
Paul also won the 400-meter dash, finishing in 49.34. McKee (51.57) was sixth.
Freshman Marcus Jnofinn shined in his Lancer debut, clocking a 6.94 to win the 60-meter dash.
Sophomore Mason Schleis set a school record in the pole vault, clearing 13-8 1/4 as part of the heptathlon. Schleis won with a total of 4,657 points, beating out teammates junior Seth Wiebelhaus (4,589) and sophomore Payton Burtzlaff (3,767).
The Lancers put two athletes in the top four of the 600, Schlunsen (1:24.26) in second and Hegdahl (1:32.09) in fourth.
Sophomore Lyndon Harrison finished third in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.72 seconds. Van Hemert (8.92) was sixth.
Freshman Reginald McGaugh placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 21-0. Callan (20-5 1/4) was fifth.
Junior Brian Santiago placed fourth in the 5,000, finishing in 15:52.42.
Sophomore Andrew Nanfito was fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 44-3 1/2.
Mount Marty stays home for a second straight weekend, hosting the Lancer Open on Feb. 6.
