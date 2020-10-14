The Yankton club high school boys’ and girls’ bowling teams will hold a preseason registration on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. at Yankton Bowl.
Attendees will be able to bowl three games free of charge. Masks will be required at the event.
The Bucks and Gazelles open the 2020-21 season on Nov. 13 at Sioux Falls Washington.
For more information, contact coach Patrick King at 605-661-8496.
