TYNDALL — Bon Homme outlasted Hanson 17-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Olivia Bures posted 19 kills and 14 digs to lead Bon Homme. Erin Heusinkfeld had 11 kills and three blocks. Jaden Kortan had 28 assists and four blocks. Kenadee Kozak had 16 digs and three blocks, and Jenna Duffek added seven kills and four ace serves in the victory.
Annalyse Weber led Hanson with 19 kills and 22 digs. Kylie Haiar posted 12 kills. Jalyn Kampshoff finished with 32 assists, 17 digs and three ace serves. Taylor Schroeder had 25 digs, Erin Dewald had 12 digs and Kate Haiar added four blocks in the effort.
Bon Homme, 7-14, hosts Freeman today (Tuesday). Hanson (3-17) travels to Centerville today.
Bon Homme won the JV match 25-20, 22-25, 15-2. Hanson won the C-match 24-26, 26-24, 15-7.
Freeman 3, Mitchell Christian 0
FREEMAN — Kate Miller posted 12 kills, 10 digs and four ace serves to lead Freeman past Mitchell Christian 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Lily Wipf posted nine kills and six ace serves for Freeman (14-7). Paige Auch had 16 kills and 10 digs. Ava Amman had three ace serves, and Emily Mendel and Ella Waltner each had two ace serves in the victory.
Whisper Eben led Mitchell Christian with four kills and 13 digs. Keely O’Neal added eight assists and eight digs.
Freeman, 14-7, travels to Bon Homme today (Tuesday). Mitchell Christian, 2-11, faces Freeman Academy-Marion on Friday in Marion.
Wagner 3, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 0
ARMOUR — Wagner had three different players record 10 or more kills in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Shalayne Nagel led the balanced Wagner attack with 12 kills, 14 digs and two blocks. Emma Yost had 11 kills and 10 digs. Kya Kjeldgaard had 10 kills and two blocks. Macy Koupal ran the offense, posting 31 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Madi Knebel added nine digs in the victory.
Gracey Schatz led TDA with 12 kills and 13 digs. Hannah Stremick posted 21 assists and three ace serves. Megan Reiner added 11 digs.
Wagner, 16-4, hosts Scotland today (Tuesday). TDA heads to Woonsocket on Thursday to face Sanborn Central-Woonsocket.
Dakota Valley 3, Dell Rapids 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley rolled past Dell Rapids 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Monday.
Jorja VanDenHul had 12 kills and four blocks to lead Dakota Valley (15-4). Sophie Tuttle posted eight kills and 16 digs. Logan Miller finished with 30 assists and five ace serves. Kate Van Rooyan added 14 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Kenzie Garry led Dell Rapids with seven kills. Sophie Randall posted six kills and 10 digs. Riley Hill posted 11 assists, 10 digs, two blocks and two ace serves. Madelynn Henry had nine digs and two ace serves. Lexi Ingalls added two ace serves for the Quarriers.
Dakota Valley travels to Madison on Thursday. Dell Rapids hosts Vermillion today (Tuesday).
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-11, 25-20; and the C-match 25-10, 25-8.
Corsica-Stickney 3, AC-DC 0
CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney made the short trip to Dakota Christian School to claim a 25-6, 25-21, 25-8 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Rachel Gerlach had nine kills, 12 digs and two ace serves to lead a balanced Corsica-Stickney attack. Payton DeLange finished with seven kills. Sutten Eide posted 25 assists, 10 digs and four ace serves. Morgan Clites had eight digs and two ace serves, and Mara Lagge added eight digs in the victory.
Lexi VanderPol had six kills, and Allison Mucky posted five kills and nine digs for AC-DC. Cha’ka Doren had eight assists. Claire Johnson posted 14 digs, Josie Brouwer had 10 digs and Abigail Svatos added two blocks for the Thunder.
Both teams face Burke next. The Jaguars (6-11) face Burke on Thursday, while the Thunder (5-14) host Burke on Oct. 12 in Lake Andes.
