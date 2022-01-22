VERMILLION – The St. Thomas Tommies women’s basketball team learned something Saturday afternoon the rest of the Summit League already knew. Do not let Dawn Plitzuweit’s South Dakota Coyotes get in rhythm.
And while everyone in the conference knows this, very few have found a way to slow them down, and no one has been able to do so yet this season. The Coyotes extended their winning streak to 14 games and their conference winning streak to 18 games with a 70-43 win over St. Thomas Saturday in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“I thought we were really solid defensively throughout the course of the game with the exception of a couple, where they had the lane open and they got us one some back cuts,” Plitzuweit said.
The Coyotes haven’t lost a home conference game since January 28, 2017. The only two players who played on that team that are still in Vermillion are Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, and those two shined again Saturday.
Lamb got the Coyote offense started, scoring four early points, but the Tommies came out quicker, building an 11-9 lead after one and a 15-9 lead to start the second quarter. A pair of free throws from Maddie Krull, who scored 15 points on the afternoon, and a lay-up from Lamb cut the lead to two.
“I think defensively, there wasn’t a lot of energy and I think that carried over to the offensive end,” Lamb said. “Usually if one side of the ball is popping and going, the other side will too.”
From there, Korngable scored seven in a row for the Coyotes, keeping them within a basket. A Korngable lay-up put the score 21-20 Tommies, but the momentum was shifting against the Summit League newcomers.
“Those two players (Lamb and Korngable) are players who can score in so many different ways,” Plitzuweit said. “They can hit a quick three, they can pull up and get all the way to the rim and then you cut them off and they seem to make some step through kind of move, it’s tough.”
Korngable’s lay-up kick started a 26-0 run over the course of 10 minutes. From the 5:05 mark of the second quarter to the 5:06 mark of the third quarter, the Tommies didn’t score, but the Coyotes started pouring it on.
“We have a sort of confidence that we don’t get scared,” Lamb said. “We find that sometimes we need a little bit more urgency and want to get going but that usually comes at halftime.”
In a blink of an eye, USD’s three-point 21-18 deficit became a 44-21 lead they wouldn’t look back from.
The Coyotes cruised the remainder of the game, stretching the lead to near 30 in parts of the fourth quarter. The Tommies had no answer.
Lamb, who missed a large portion of the second half of Thursday night’s game against Western Illinois with a hip injury, was the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Korngable added 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.
St. Thomas didn’t have a player get to double figures, with Jade Hill and Jo Langbehn tallying eight points apiece to lead the charge.
The Coyotes’ 14-game active winning streak continues to be the tops in the nation. USD hits the road next week to start the second half of conference play against North Dakota State and North Dakota. The Coyotes cruised to big wins against both squads in Vermillion nearly a month ago.
“This group has the ability to (flip the switch) on both ends of the court, and they certainly have proven over and over again that they can do it on the defensive end,” Plitzuweit said. “...We’ve had stretches where one end has been better than the other and we had that in the first quarter. Then when we’ve put both together, it’s really a lot of fun.”
ST. THOMAS (6-12, 3-5)
Erin Norling 3-12 1-2 7, Kate Burns 1-2 0-1 2, Jade Hill 2-7 4-4 8, Jordyn Glynn 1-2 0-0 2, Maggie Negaard 2-4 1-1 5, Jo Langbehn 4-7 0-0 8, Sammy Opichka 0-2 2-4 2, Kaia Porter 2-5 2-2 7, Jordyn Lamker 0-1 0-0 0, Katelyn Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Mackenthun 0-1 0-0 0, Audrey Hatfield 0-1 2-2 2. TOTALS: 15-46 12-16 43.
SOUTH DAKOTA (16-4, 9-0)
Hannah Sjerven 3-7 3-4 9, Liv Korngable 7-13 2-2 17, Chloe Lamb 9-19 1-1 19, Kyah Watson 2-4 0-0 4, Maddie Krull 5-9 4-4 15, Allison Peplowski 1-1 0-0 2, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Larkins 1-4 0-0 2, Natalie Mazurek 1-2 0-0 2, Macy Guebert 0-2 0-0 0, Aspen Williston 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 29-63 10-11 70.
ST. THOMAS 11 10 12 10 –43
SOUTH DAKOTA 9 24 20 17 –70
Three-Pointers: USD 2-12 (Krull 1-2, Korngable 1-3, Sjerven 0-1, Watson 0-1, Larkins 0-1, Lamb 0-2, Guebert 0-2), UST 1-12 (Porter 1-3, Hill 0-1, Glynn 0-1, Negaard 0-1, Stanley 0-1, Mackenthun 0-1). Rebounds: USD 37 (Sjerven 7, Larkins 7), UST 29 (Porter 6). Assists: USD 13 (Korngable 4, Lamb 4), UST 9 (Opichka 3). Steals: USD 4 (Korngable, Lamb, Krull, Hanson), UST 2 (Hill, Stanley). Blocked Shots: USD 5 (Sjerven 3), UST 1 (Opichka). Personal Fouls: UST 14, USD 11. Fouled Out: UST 1, USD 0. Turnovers: UST 14, USD 5.
