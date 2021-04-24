DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota swept the vertical jumps competition at the 111th Drake Relays following senior Zack Anderson’s high jump victory on Saturday inside Drake Stadium.
Anderson cleared 7-4 ½ (2.25m) in the high jump to successfully defend his Drake Relays title. Anderson joined USD senior Helen Falda as back-to-back winners – both captured titles in 2019 and defended them this weekend. The nation’s top-ranked high jump squad placed four in the top-six of the Drake Relays. Behind Anderson, redshirt-freshman Ethan Heitman placed third with a height of 6-9 ¾ (2.08m). Redshirt-junior Travis Larson took fourth with the same height and redshirt-sophomore Jack Durst was sixth.
In addition to Anderson’s high jump win, a Coyote won the women’s high jump (Carly Haring), men’s pole vault (Eerik Haamer) and women’s pole vault (Falda). South Dakota’s total number of Drake Relays titles improves to 29.
Freshman Jacob Jenkins placed third in the triple jump competition with a leap of 47-4 ¼ (14.43m).
The women’s shuttle hurdle relay of senior Kamberlyn Lamer, redshirt-junior Holly Gerberding, redshirt-freshman Kylie Larson and redshirt-sophomore Liberty Justus clocked the third-fastest time on the day with a time of 58.12 seconds. The quartet were .05 seconds off the school record set in 2004.
Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan clocked a personal best of 14.03 seconds to finish fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. He ranks fourth in USD program history with the clocking.
Redshirt-sophomore Jessie Sullivan took fourth in the hammer throw, launching it just shy of his personal best by reaching a distance of 203-6 (62.04m). Redshirt-junior Matt Slagus was seventh with a throw of 192-11 (58.81m).
Redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner placed fourth in the javelin throw with a distance of 153-7 (46.83m). Redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp took ninth in 137-1 (41.79m).
Knapp added a seventh-place finish in the hammer throw, launching it 194-11 (59.43m).
The men’s 4x100-meter relay of freshman Virgil Steward, freshman Demar Francis, redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay and redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz took fourth in today’s final with a clocking of 40.36 seconds.
Kautz placed sixth in the open 100 meters with a clocking of 10.52 seconds.
The quartet of Morvan, freshman Luke Olson, Inlay and Francis teamed up for the 4x400-meter relay to cap off the meet. They placed fifth in 3:19.15.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay of Gerberding, redshirt-freshman Madison Jochum, redshirt-junior Alli Wroblewski and freshman Sara Reifenrath took seventh in 3:45.70.
The women’s distance medley relay added a ninth-place finish in 12:08.67. The relay consisted of redshirt-junior Kelsi Kearney, freshman Jacy Pulse, redshirt-freshman Brigit Blote and redshirt-freshman Ella Byers. It’s the fifth-fastest outdoor DMR in school history.
Competing in the elite competition, Coyote alum Chris Nilsen finished runner-up in the pole vault to Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks. Nilsen vaulted 19-0 ¼ (5.80m).
South Dakota returns to action with the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas, April 30-May 1.
Cade Kalkowski, Dylan Kaup and Cole Christoffersen finished second, third and fourth in the hammer throw to lead a handful of Wayne State men that competed Friday and Saturday at the Drake Relays.
Kalkowski (Niobrara, Nebraska) posted a mark of 199’ 3” to take second in the hammer throw followed by Kaup in third at 197’ 10” and Christoffersen fourth with a throw of 185’ 8”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.