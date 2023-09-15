NORFOLK, Neb. — The Yankton Gazelles finished second and the Yankton Bucks finished fourth in the varsity divisions of the Lyle Moeller Invitational cross country meet, Friday at Skyview Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Harrisburg won the girls’ title, 24 to 58 over Yankton. Norfolk (71) was third.
Lincoln North Star’s Hope Riedel finished the 5,000-meter course in 18:59.10 for medalist honors. Harrisburg’s Hannah Genrich (19:14.85) was second, followed by Bellevue West’s Kara Muller (19:20.13) and Harrisburg’s Autumn Gilhooly (19:36.32) and Addison Reilly (20:20.83).
Yankton was led by Rilyn Jackson, who finished 10th in 20:38.65. Mary Rounds (20:51.55) was 14th, Abby Johanneson (20:53.50) was 15th, Delaney Youmans (21:15.42) was 20th and Shae Rumsen (21:25.02) was 22nd to round out the Gazelles’ scoring. Claire Tereshinski finished 44th in 25:29.89.
Omaha Skutt Catholic won a tiebreaker over Lincoln North Star for the boys’ title, with each scoring 52. Norfolk (74) was third, followed by Yankton (99).
Norfolk’s Isaac Ochoa won the 5,000-meter event in 15:23.48, well ahead of Omaha Skutt’s Tommy Rice (16:09.70). North Star’s Easton Zastrow (16:20.72) was third, followed by Skutt’s McCoy Haussler (16:25.45).
Yankton was led by Dylan Payer, who finished fifth in 16:29.10 in his first race of the season. Harrison Krajewski (17:09.17) was 12th, Abe Chance (17:27.35) was 18th, Bryton Olson (18:01.15) was 26th and Carson Conway (18:29.57) was 41st to compete the Bucks’ scoring.
Also for Yankton, Ethan Brenden (18:39.32) was 45th and Luke Jacobson (19:18.97) was 53rd.
Yankton hosts its lone event of the season on Thursday at Fox Run Golf Course. Start time is 4:15 p.m.
The Bucks were third in the JV boys’ division, led by a seventh place finish by Kaden Hunhoff (19:08.52) in the 5,000-meter event. Yankton was fourth in the JV girls’ division, led by a 12th place finish from Ava Johanneson (23:23.01) in the 5,000-meter event.
Yankton was third in the middle school girls’ division, led by an eighth place finish from Isabel Gurney (8:41.31) in the 2,000-meter event. Yankton was also third in the middle school boys’ division, led by an eighth place finish by Gram Messler (7:15.73) over the 2,000-meter course.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 24; 2, Yankton 58; 3, Norfolk 71; 4, Omaha Skutt 86; 5, Columbus 123; 6, Omaha Burke 150
TOP 15: 1, Hope Riedel, Lincoln North Star 18:59.10; 2, Hannah Genrich, Harrisburg 19:14.85; 3, Kara Muller, Bellevue West 19:20.13; 4, Autumn Gilhooly, Harrisburg 19:36.32; 5, Addison Reilly, Harrisburg 20:20.83; 6, Gadi Westfall, Omaha Skutt 20:23.54; 7, Sadie Osher, Omaha Central 20:27.36; 8, Bria Miller, Harrisburg 20:37.74; 9, Agatha Olberding, Norfolk 20:38.23; 10, Rilyn Jackson, Yankton 20:38.65; 11, Zoe Ryan, Bellevue West 20:50.20; 12, Melissa Gomez-Vazquez, Columbus 20:50.66; 13, Bella Ditmer, Roosevelt 20:51.39; 14, Mary Rounds, Yankton 20:51.55; 15, Abby Johanneson, Yankton 20:53.50
OTHER YHS: 20, Delaney Youmans 21:15.42; 22, Shae Rumsey 21:25.02; 44, Claire Tereshinski 25:29.89
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Omaha Skutt 52; 2, Lincoln North Star 52; 3, Norfolk 74; 4, Yankton 99; 5, Roosevelt 131; 6, Omaha Burke 150; 7, Harrisburg 155; 8, Columbus 194; 9, Omaha Central 242
TOP 15: 1, Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 15:23.48; 2, Tommy Rice, Omaha Skutt 16:09.70; 3, Easton Zastrow, Lincoln North Star 16:20.72; 4, McCoy Haussler, Omaha Skutt 16:25.45; 5, Dylan Payer, Yankton 16:29.10; 6, Josiah Bitker, Lincoln North Star 16:30.30; 7, Liam Gonzalez, Norfolk 16:31.54; 8, Blake Maas, Roosevelt 16:36.02; 9, Tyler Smith, Lincoln North Star 16:44.85; 10, David Protzman, Norfolk 16:47.80; 11, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt 16:55.32; 12, Harrison Krajewski, Yankton 17:09.17; 13, Lincoln Wolfe, Omaha Skutt 17:12.97; 14, Griffin Smith, Harrisburg 17:14.71; 15, Bradyn Wiley, Lincoln North Star 17:19.16
OTHER YHS: 18, Abe Chance 17:27.35; 26, Bryton Olson 18:01.15; 41, Carson Conway 18:29.57; 45, Ethan Brenden 18:39.32; 53, Luke Jacobson 19:18.97
JV GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 15; 2, Omaha Skutt 63; 3, Norfolk 84; 4, Yankton 108; 5, Columbus 159; 6, Lincoln North Star 159; 7, Omaha Central 174; 8, Omaha Benson 211
TOP 5: 1, Graden Giegling, Harrisburg 21:34.73; 2, Kendra Hoffmann, Harrisburg 22:08.75; 3, Kailey Winter, Harrisburg 22:10.46; 4, Natalie Luebke, Harrisburg 22:11.77; 5, Kiana Plahn, Harrisburg 22:18.77
YHS: 12, Ava Johanneson 23:23.01; 26, Bailey Mines 24:30.26; 28, Kahlen Peterson 24:48.08; 37, Sarah Messler 25:20.83; 41, Sydney Kapla 25:36.92; 49, Addi Muth 26:11.90; 53, Sophia Shudak 26:40.01; 59, Kendra Ratterman 27:39.16; 63, Gabby Payer 28:14.41
JV BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lincoln North Star 30; 2, Roosevelt 58; 3, Yankton 77; 4, Omaha Burke 111; 5, Bellevue West 121; 6, Columbus 155; 7, Harrisburg 159; 8, Norfolk 199; 9, Omaha Central 278
TOP 5: 1, Trevor Knox, Roosevelt 18:13.47; 2, Braden Divis, Lincoln North Star 18:21.83; 3, Joshua Siegel, Lincoln North Star 18:33.53; 4, Andrew Sanchez, Roosevelt 18:35.02; 5, Noah Neemann, Lincoln North Star 18:40.36
YHS: 7, Kaden Hunhoff 19:08.52; 14, Isaac Petersen 19:31.80; 18, Isaac Larrington 19:47.24; 20, Caden Wieman 19:49.63; 30, Lucas Feimer 20:25.72; 40, Jackson Slowey 20:50.61; 51, Taylor Wenzlaff 21:15.82; 70, Aiden Harrell 23:52.78; 76, Dylan Kirchner 24:08.06
MS GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Norfolk 25; 2, Omaha Central 38; 3, Yankton 65
TOP 5: 1, Kendal Langenberg, Norfolk 7:25.91; 2, June Yamamoto, Omaha Central 7:56.91; 3, Adlin Myers, Norfolk 8:12.42; 4, Andrea Orozco Tenorio, Norfolk 8:14.31; 5, Violet Fannin, Omaha Central 8:14.70
YMS: 8, Isabel Gurney 8:41.31; 10, Aubrey Stotz 8:57.61; 12, Emily Ratterman 8:58.76; 18, Lacey Taylor 9:15.68; 19, Im Caballero-Delapuente 9:21.15
MS BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Norfolk 26; 2, Columbus 40; 3, Yankton 65
TOP 5: 1, Landon Lawrence, Columbus 6:41.79; 2, Ismael Aguilar, Norfolk 6:42.35; 3, Jassiel Aguirre, Norfolk 6:47.71; 4, Greg Fong, Omaha Central 6:51.87; 5, Brody Phillips, Norfolk 7:00.59
YMS: 8, Gram Messler 7:15.73; 13, Isaac Paulson 7:34.32; 18, Weslee Dewit 7:48.82; 21, Seth Jacobson 7:58.84; 23, Ivan Krajewski 8:01.57; 30, Chris Wright 8:18.21; 43, Charlie Dooley 9:04.89
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.