The Yankton Gazelles fought the Brandon Valley Lynx to a 0-0 draw in South Dakota Class AA girls’ soccer action Tuesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring was encouraged by the team’s 80-minute effort it displayed.
“We came into the game with a good game plan,” Schuring said. “The team came out with a positive attitude. We came ready to play and put together a pretty healthy game.”
Brandon Valley’s best chance of the game came in the 71st minute when it was awarded an indirect free kick. The Gazelles cleared the chance and were solid defensively throughout the contest.
“There were a couple shaky instances at the end of the game, but we did a good job of shutting them out and clearing the ball when we needed to,” Schuring said.
Brandon Valley took a defensive approach as the Gazelles were unable to break the Lynx’ back line.
“Brandon Valley is going to look to counter,” Schuring said. “They’re going to win the ball and play a little more direct.
“We moved the ball well at times during those situations. We need to work a little bit more on our combinations and breaking teams down when they do that.”
In the second half, the Gazelles had multiple set piece chances but could not find the net. Schuring credited Brandon Valley playing a solid game and said it is a matter of time before the Gazelles will show that finishing touch on the pitch.
“We created some good looks on goal in the first half when we were peppering their goalkeeper (Gracie Salter),” Schuring said. “We had plenty of chances. We should be able to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. That’s the last part of the game. We played solid. The defense and midfield worked hard.”
Up front, Keira Christ and Iyana Becker were playing up the field as the Gazelles looked to get the deciding goal late. Becker’s chance with under a minute left was saved and Yankton was unable to capitalize on the ensuing corner. Still, Schuring likes what the two can do up front.
“Keira does a good job dropping back when we drop into a certain formation and gives us a second striker up there with Iyana,” Schuring said. “They work well together. (They are) going to continue to build chemistry as the season goes along.”
The Gazelles, who finished 16th in the standings last season, currently sit in 12th with a 2-4-1 record. Schuring wants to see the team improve on that position in the second half of the season.
“When we put our best out there and perform to our ability we’re probably above (12th), but at this point we’ll take it,” Schuring said. “We’ve got to continue fighting. Our competition is going to pick up here in the next couple of weeks.”
Brandon Valley is now 1-6-2 with the draw.
The Gazelles face the Brookings Bobcats on Thursday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The JV match also ended in a draw, 3-3. Jaden Schaefer scored twice and Addison Brodeur scored for Yankton.
