ELK POINT — The Colman-Egan girls beat out Dakota Valley and the Lennox boys outdistanced West Sioux, Iowa, for team honors at the Husky Invitational track and field meet, held Monday in Elk Point.

Colman-Egan beat the Panthers 110 to 96 for the girls’ title. Centerville finished third with 90 points despite not winning an event. Vermillion (79) and Alcester-Hudson (43.5) finished fourth and fifth.

