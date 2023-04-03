ELK POINT — The Colman-Egan girls beat out Dakota Valley and the Lennox boys outdistanced West Sioux, Iowa, for team honors at the Husky Invitational track and field meet, held Monday in Elk Point.
Colman-Egan beat the Panthers 110 to 96 for the girls’ title. Centerville finished third with 90 points despite not winning an event. Vermillion (79) and Alcester-Hudson (43.5) finished fourth and fifth.
Daniela Lee had a hand in four wins for Colman-Egan, claiming the 100 (13.10) and 200 (27.81) and leading the CE-Hawks to victory in the 400 (52.83) and 800 (1:51.44) relays. Reese Luze won the 400 in 1:01.18 and anchored the CE-Hawks to victory in the 1600 relay (4:19.67).
Also for Colman-Egan, Josie Mousel ran on all three relay victories. Elaina Rhode and Lanie Mousel ran on the 400 and 800 relay wins. Presley Luze and Brynlee Landis rounded out the 1600 relay win.
Dakota Valley had five individual and one relay win. The foursome of Alex McCullough, Ella Otten, Maylee Rose and Sophia Redler won the 3200 relay in 10:09.27. Otten (2:36.38) won the 800, McCullough (5:44.47) won the 1600 and Redler (12:00.00) won the 3200.
Dakota Valley also swept the hurdles, with Addy Wubbena (18.50) winning the 100 hurdles and Sophie Tuttle (51.40) winning the 300 hurdles.
For Vermillion, Chandler Cleveland won the shot put (31-7 1/2) and the foursome of Jaymes Drake, Grace Chaussee, Jenaya Cleveland and Taeli Barta won the medley relay (4:40.89).
Beresford’s Jade Rhody won the high jump (5-3). Teammate Kendra Ellis won the triple jump (31-9 1/2).
Elk Point-Jefferson earned two wins in the throws. Grace Peed claimed the discus (98-0). Josie Curry won the javelin (110-9).
For Alcester-Hudson, Carly Patrick won the long jump (16-1 1/4).
The Lennox boys won seven events on the way to a 159 to 100 victory over West Sioux. Vermillion (80) was third, followed by Dakota Valley (58) and Colman-Egan (56.5).
For Lennox, Layne Kuper swept the hurdles, finishing the 110s in 16.32 and the 300s in 43.29. Cody Peterson won both the shot put (43-9) and discus (131-7). Cloy McVey won the 400 (55.59) and helped the Orioles to victory in the 3200 relay (8:34.44). Chett Jibben, Noah Sayler and Rake Mickelson completed the 3200 relay for Lennox. Layton Smith won the high jump (6-0).
West Sioux’s Brady Lynott had a hand in four wins, claiming the 100 (11.70) and 200 (23.84) and helping the Falcons to victory in the 400 (44.96) and 800 (1:34.74) relays. Carter Bultman won the long jump (20-10 3/4) and was on the 400 relay. Booker Walsh and Tanner Lynott were on both relays, while Dylan Wiggins ran on the 800 relay.
Andrew Atwood had a hand in two of Beresford’s three victories, winning the 800 (2:01.34) and helping the Watchdogs to victory in the 1600 relay (3:46.91). Malachi James, Brody Andrews and Jack Stenen were also on the 1600 relay. Zach Boden won the javelin (157-3) for Beresford.
Joe Cross was a double winner for Elk Point-Jefferson, sweeping the 1600 (4:36.26) and 3200 (9:45.20). Dakota Valley won the medley relay, with Jackson Boonstra, Kade Kessler, Brayden Stivers and Avery Bradshaw finishing in 3:49.88. Alcester-Hudson’s Mateo Kleinhans won the triple jump with a mark of 39-1 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.