HOCKEY
S.D. PEE WEE C TOURN.
Feb. 18-20 at Yankton
First Round, Feb. 18
Brookings 8, Michell 3
Sioux Falls 8, Sioux Center 0
Yankton 4, Oahe 3
Aberdeen 9, Watertown 3
Consolation, Feb. 19
Mitchell vs. Sioux Center, 10 a.m.
Oahe vs. Watertown, noon
Semifinals, Feb. 19
Brookings vs. Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
Yankton vs. Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 8 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, noon
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
S.D. PEE WEE A TOURN.
Feb. 18-20 at Rapid City
NOTE: Times listed in Central
First Round, Feb. 18
Sioux Falls I 6, Yankton 0
Rushmore 6, Huron 3
Brookings 3, Aberdeen 2
Sioux Falls II 8, Brandon Valley 0
Consolation, Feb. 19
Yankton vs. Huron, 1 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Aberdeen, 3 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 19
Sioux Falls I vs. Rushmore, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls II vs. Brookings, 7 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 9 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11:30 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.