SIOUX FALLS — Creighton recruit Lexi Unruh scored 24 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian past Yankton 53-28 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Elle Lems added eight points for the Chargers.
For Yankton, Jordynn Salvatori led the way with six points and five rebounds.
Yankton ends the regular season with four straight home games, beginning with Mitchell on Friday.
Sioux Falls Christian won the JV game 29-22. For Yankton, Macy Drotzmann posted six points and five rebounds. Elle Feser added five points.
The Chargers won the ‘C’ game 33-24. For Yankton, Brynn Kenney led the way with seven points. Kylily Medina had six points and Emma Herrboldt added eight rebounds for the Gazelles.
YANKTON (1-15)
Jillian Eidsness 1-2 0-0 3, Annika Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, Claire Tereshinski 0-9 2-2 2, Kate Beeman 1-4 2-2 4, Jordynn Salvatori 1-5 4-4 6, Bailey LaCroix 1-3 0-0 3, Molly Savey 1-4 0-0 2, Macy Drotzmann 1-4 1-1 3, Lina Bauer 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 8-36 9-9 28.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (16-3)
Lexi Unruh 12-19 0-2 24, Maddie DeJong 0-3 3-3 3, Ellie Lems 4-5 0-0 8, Rachel Van Nieuwenhuyzen 2-2 2-3 56, Kylah VanDonkersgoed 3-4 1-3 7, Moriah Harrison 0-0 1-2 1, Emma McDonald 0-0 1-2 1, Olivia Olson 1-1 1-5 3. TOTALS: 22-29 9-20 53.
YANKTON 6 9 5 8 — 28
S.F. CHRISTIAN 15 17 8 13 — 53
Three-Pointers: Y 3-13 (Eidsness 1-2, LaCroix 1-3, Bauer 1-1), SFC 0-5 (DeJong 0-3, Unruh 0-2). Assists: Y 6 (Beeman 3). Rebounds: Y 14 (Salvatori 5). Steals: Y 3. Personal Fouls: Y 13, SFC 13. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 15, SFC 9.
