SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff rallied past Mount Marty 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-17, 19-17 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Saturday.
Elizabeth Watchorn posted 21 kills and 17 digs to lead Mount Marty. In the match, she went over 1,000 digs for her career, becoming the eighth Lancer to reach that milestone.
Also for MMU, Gabby Ruth posted nine kills and 13 digs. Alex Ruth had nine kills, 12 digs and three assisted blocks. Amber Miller posted 46 assists. Mikaela Ahrendt had eight kills and four blocks (one solo), Lexi Kirkman had seven kills and Katelyn Chytka had 15 digs in the effort.
Mount Marty, 5-11 overall and 0-6 in GPAC play, hosts sixth-ranked Northwestern (Iowa) in GPAC action today (Tuesday).
NORTHWESTERN (MINN.) 3, MMU 0: University of Northwestern (Minnesota) swept Mount Marty 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 in college volleyball action on Saturday.
Elizabeth Watchorn posted 13 kills and 10 digs, and Amber Miller had 25 assists and 10 digs to lead Mount Marty. Gabby Ruth posted seven kills and seven digs.
