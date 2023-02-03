SIOUX FALLS - South Dakota swimming and diving team won four evens on day one of the Coyote Invitational on Friday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
The Coyotes claimed two individual events and two relays on the opening day of the two-day meet that will conclude the regular season.
Emily Kahn, a sophomore, touched the wall first in the 100 fly in 58.12 while Aidan Gantenbein also won the 100 fly, clocking 50.49.
The Coyote women won both relays contested on day one, the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay while the men’s team finished second in both races.
The foursome of Christina Spomer, Skyler Leverenz, Cassie Ketterling and Kahn clocked 1:35.82 in the 200 free relay while the quartet of Sara Mayer, Taylor Buhr, Kahn and Spomer were timed in 3:56.28 in the 400 medley relay.
The men’s foursome of Gantenbein, Mack Sathre, Caden Feit and Brennon Connor finished in 1:23.34 in the 200 free relay. The quartet of Sathre, Parker Sonnabend, Griffin Wolner and Gantenbein clocked 3:26.37 in the 400 medley relay.
Jessica Coakley finished second in the 500 free in 5:19.01 and Leverenz was second in the 200 IM in 2:10.64.
Saturday’s final day is split into three sessions as the morning session begins at 10 a.m. followed by diving at 1 p.m. and the final session at 3 p.m.
