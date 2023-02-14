MITCHELL — Senior Nevaeh Leonard became the first Yankton Gazelle wrestler to win an Eastern South Dakota Conference title, claiming the 142-pound crown in the ESD Girls’ Wrestling Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.
Pierre won the title with 152 points, well ahead of Harrisburg (69) and Aberdeen Central (66).
Yankton, which had two wrestlers in the field, finished eighth with 28 points.
Leonard pinned Aberdeen Central’s Lin Paw Jone, then edged Pierre’s Abbigail Lewis 1-0 for the title.
Also for Yankton, Jaclyn Kyte placed fourth at 126 pounds.
Yankton now turns its attention to state, Feb. 23-25 in Rapid City. State tournament wrestler in the girls’ tournament are based on season power points.
