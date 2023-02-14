ESD Champ

Yankton senior Neveah Leonard won the 142-pound title at the inaugural Eastern South Dakota Conference Girls' Wrestling Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.

 Submitted Photo

MITCHELL — Senior Nevaeh Leonard became the first Yankton Gazelle wrestler to win an Eastern South Dakota Conference title, claiming the 142-pound crown in the ESD Girls’ Wrestling Championships, Tuesday in Mitchell.

Pierre won the title with 152 points, well ahead of Harrisburg (69) and Aberdeen Central (66).

