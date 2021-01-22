SIOUX FALLS — Matthew Haar scored twice to lead Sioux Falls I past Yankton 5-3 in varsity boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Ryan Berglin, Austin Rosenbaum and Tristan Schlechter each scored for Sioux Falls. Jacob Olson posted two assists. Sebastian Althoff and Garett Everson each had an assist in the victory.
Zachary Weber scored all three Yankton goals. Thomas Wiener and Jonathan Wenisch each had an assist.
Jackson Brunick stopped 16 shots in goal for the win. Keenan Wagner made 28 saves for Yankton.
Yankton, which had its three-game win streak snapped, hosts Brookings on Jan. 29.
Girls: Sioux Falls 11, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS — Lilly Moon posted three goals and an assist to lead Sioux Falls past Yankton 11-0 in varsity girls’ hockey action on Friday.
Gaby Schroeder had two goals and an assist, and Alyssa Lingen scored twice for Sioux Falls. Gwyneth Winter and Rylan Peska each had three assists in the victory.
Riley VanderEsch preserved the shutout in goal for Sioux Falls. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 58 saves for Yankton.
Yankton is off until a Jan. 30 trip to Mitchell.
