VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross was the lone area athlete to take home a first place finish in the Class B portion of the Dan Lennon Invitational indoor track meet, held Tuesday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Cross won the 3200 in 10:03.25.
The Viborg-Hurley boys had a strong day, including top-six finishes in both relays, third in the 800 relay (1:38.18) and sixth in the 1600 relay (3:50.42). Luke Campbell, Chance Schoellerman and George Johnson ran on both relays, with Wyatt Huber running the 800 relay and Devin Sayler running the 1600 relay.
Also for Viborg-Hurley, Johnson was second in the 60 (7.04) and Campbell was third in the 60 hurdles (8.68).
Creighton’s Taylor Nilson claimed a pair of top-eight finishes, fourth in the triple jump (37-10) and seventh in the high jump (5-7). Teammate Matthew Johnson was second in the pole vault (13-0).
Centerville’s Lane Johnson was sixth in the pole vault (11-0). Bon Homme’s Chapin Cooper was sixth in the triple jump (37-3 3/4).
The Parker girls had a solid showing, led by putting two athletes in the top five of the long jump. Janae Olson (16-3 3/4) was third, while Shayla Voeltz (15-10 1/2) was fifth.
Olson, Voeltz, Braelyn Berens and Jenna Van Velzen were fourth in the 800 relay (1:54.07). Berens was also seventh in the 60 (8.41).
Elk Point-Jefferson claimed two fifth place finishes, Josie Curry (37-0 1/4) in the shot put and Cera Schmitz (30-10 1/2) in the triple jump.
For Creighton, Makayla Mitchell was fourth in the triple jump (31-6 3/4) and Olivia Kuhlman was seventh in the pole vault (7-6). Scotland’s Trinity Bietz was seventh in the shot put (36-2).
