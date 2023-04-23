OMAHA, Neb.—Omaha catcher Sydney Ross was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mavericks a 6-2 win against South Dakota Sunday at Connie Claussen Field.
Omaha (24-14, 10-4 Summit) completed a three-game sweep of South Dakota (19-21, 8-6) to take firm control of second place in the Summit League standings with two weekends remaining. The Mavericks have won 10 of 11 against the Coyotes over the last three seasons.
Sunday was a rematch of aces Kamryn Meyer for Omaha and Clara Edwards for South Dakota, but this one was more one-sided than Saturday’s 2-1 affair. Maverick first baseman Emma Durr hit a solo home run in the second inning and Ross’ two-run blast in the third helped put Omaha ahead 5-0.
That was plenty for Meyer who struck out seven, walked one and allowed just three hits in tossing her second complete game of the series. South Dakota catcher Bela Goerke hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth that made it 5-2, but that was Meyer’s only blemish. It was Goerke’s sixth home run of the season, tying her with Aleesia Sainz for the team lead.
South Dakota returns home to host Creighton in a doubleheader Tuesday. Conference play resumes Saturday when St. Thomas comes to Vermillion to begin a three-game set.
