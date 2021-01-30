Brookings downed Yankton 9-1 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Logan Bortnem had two goals and three assists, and Breck Hirrschoff had two goals and an assist for Brookings. Maxwell Kjelden also scored twice for the Rangers. Ashton White and Owen Schneider each had a goal and an assist. Jack Merritt also scored a goal. Alec Rice, Kole Karber, Ike Johnson, Talon Richter and Jacob Drew each recorded an assist in the victory.
Luke Abbott scored for Yankton, converting an assist from Brody Burgeson.
Kade Brecher picked up the victory in goal, stopping 11 shots. Keenan Wagner made 32 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Mitchell today (Saturday).
JV: Brookings 20, Yankton 0
Trenton Pederson and Brody Powers each scored four goals to lead Brookings past Yankton 20-0 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Friday.
Kaden Gutormson stopped 15 shots to preserve the shutout in goal. Tye Brown made 36 saves for Yankton.
Yankton travels to Brookings today.
