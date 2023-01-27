The snowstorm that is expected to go through the region has impacted several area athletic schedules.
Mount Marty University announced that Saturday’s portion of the Mount Marty Invitational track and field meet has been cancelled.
Snow likely. Low 12F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 4:32 pm
The Yankton High School cheer day camp scheduled for Saturday was postponed to Saturday, Jan. 25. Participants will perform at halftime of the Gazelles basketball game that day, which begins at 12:30 p.m.
Here are the changes involving area teams.
— The Menno at Corsica-Stickney basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, was moved up. The varsity girls’ game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity boys to follow. There will be no JV games.
— The Avon at Freeman boys’ basketball game was moved up. The JV game will begin at 5:45 p.m., with varsity set for 7 p.m.
— The Colome at Platte-Geddes basketball doubleheader was moved up. Sub-varsity games began at 2:15 p.m., with varsity girls at 4:45 p.m. and boys to follow.
— The Tri County Northeast at Wausa boys’ basketball game was moved up. The JV game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with varsity to follow.
— The Tripp-Delmont-Armour at Burke basketball doubleheader was moved up. The varsity girls’ game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the boys to follow. There will be no JV games.
— The start of the Boone Central wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was pushed back to 11:30 a.m.
— The Parkston/Tea Area matchup in the Dakota XII/NEC Clash, Saturday in Madison, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Lewis & Clark Conference Basketball Tournament has been pushed back. The girls’ first round will be played on Monday, Jan. 30, with the second round on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The boys’ first round will be played Tuesday, Jan. 31. The rest of the tournament will be played as scheduled, weather permitting.
— The Irene-Wakonda boys’ basketball Classic, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed to Saturday, Feb. 11 in Irene. Times will be announced at a later date.
— The Parker Invitational wrestling tournament was cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Wagner Invitational wrestling tournament was cancelled. It will not be made up.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
