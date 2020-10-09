Brandon Valley handed Yankton a 21-14 loss in Thursday’s freshman football game at Crane-Youngworth Field. It was the season finale for the Bucks, who finish 2-5.
For Yankton, Austin Gobel rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown (a 48-yarder), and also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lucas Kampshoff. Kampshoff completed 9-of-14 passes for 165 yards, while Tucker Gilmore hauled in three of those passes for 58 yards.
Jarrett Wuestewald led the Bucks defense with 10 tackles, while Tristan Manuel recorded a sack and Gilmore intercepted a pass.
