LEXINGTON, Ky. – South Dakota sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke has been named to the North All-Region Team as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Juhnke, a six-foot outside hitter, is a repeat selection to this team after being named region freshman of the year in 2019.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native, led the Coyotes and the Summit League in total kills (337), kills per set (4.21), total points (381), points per set (4.76) and total attacks (932).
Junhke provided 14 double-doubles on the season as South Dakota posted a 15-6 overall record and finished 12-3 in the Summit League, ultimately winning the Summit League tournament title.
She had six matches this season with over 20 kills, including equaling her career high of 27 against Missouri State. Second on the team in digs with 269, she posted a career high with 23 against Kansas City
“This award is an amazing achievement for Elizabeth,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “She has put in the work to improve herself, so it is great to see her get some recognition in the all-region awards. This is a great honor and one that she deserves!”
Just 14 volleyball players made the North All-Region Team and only five programs were represented. Minnesota (6) and Nebraska (4) combined to take 10 of the 14 slots.
Juhnke is one of three Summit League players to earn all-Region honors. Kansas City’s Melanie Brecka and Omaha’s Sadie Limback were named to the Midwest All-Region Team.
